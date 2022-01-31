Hoopeston Public Library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 12 noon. To help protect patrons and staff, the library is implementing the following procedures:
Masks are required in the building at all times for all patrons. Use of the public computers and the reading areas is limited to 30 minutes per day. No inside programs are being scheduled. Patrons are asked to make their visits as brief as possible.
Curbside service will still be available for those patrons who desire it. Call 217-283-6711 to arrange pickup of materials.
In anticipation of a potential winter storm hitting the area later this week, the library is also reminding the public that – if weather conditions are severe – the library may be closed for the safety of patrons and staff.
Closings will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, as well as reported to Hoopeston local media (WHPO, Just the Facts, The Chronicle). When in doubt, call first. If you get the answering machine, the library is closed.