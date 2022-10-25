HPL Play Pic 1.jpg

Photo provided

Pictured are members of the cast of the Hoopeston Public Library drama, “The Return of Buddy Egnew.” Standing at center is Moses Drea, who portrays Egnew. Other cast members include (back, left to right) Bob Sechriest, Jane Sweeney, Janell Sechriest, Dave McFadden, Sarah Miller, Yolanda Pemberton, Tom Sweeney, Debra Hughes and (kneeling, front) Marilyn Tyler and Jeanette Andre. Not pictured is Sydney Long.

 Photo provided

The Hoopeston Public Library’s Drama Team will return to action Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 in “The Return of Buddy Egnew” an original drama written by Tom Sweeney.

Egnew was a Hoopeston sailor who died aboard the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The play is based upon a collection of letters that Egnew wrote to friends and family back home in 1941.

