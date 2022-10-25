The Hoopeston Public Library’s Drama Team will return to action Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 in “The Return of Buddy Egnew” an original drama written by Tom Sweeney.
Egnew was a Hoopeston sailor who died aboard the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The play is based upon a collection of letters that Egnew wrote to friends and family back home in 1941.
Moses Drea will take on the role of the young Seaman Egnew. Dave McFadden will portray his father, Ross Egnew, who owned the local Chevrolet dealership. Buddy’s stepmother, Barbara, will be portrayed by Sarah Miller and Janell Sechriest will play the role of his older sister, Norma. Other cast members will include: Bob Sechriest, Yolanda Pemberton, Jeanette Andre, Sydney Long, Marilyn Tyler, Jane Sweeney, Debra Hughes and Tom Sweeney.
Seating will be limited for the free performances. Reservations will begin on Nov. 3.