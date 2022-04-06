Spring brings gardening programs and activities
April showers bring May flowers, and April is also the month when gardeners are making summer plans.
HPL is partnering with the Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners to present two free programs for new and experienced gardeners this spring.
“Seed Starting” was featured on Thursday, March 31, presented by Master Gardener Mary Dickinson.
Dickinson and several other Master Gardeners will return at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, for a panel discussion on ‘Starting a Garden.”
Another new activity coming to the library this year will be the introduction of a Seed Library.
Seed Libraries are exactly what they sound like: a place for gardeners to “check out” and to share seeds for other gardeners.
The HPL Seed Library will be started as a memorial to Donna Judy, a former library staff member who enjoyed gardening.
Be watching and listening for more details about the Seed Library’s official start date.
STEAM Lab adds second monthly session
HPL’s new STEAM Lab program for grade school students kicked off with a big crowd in March, and will be adding a second monthly session in April.
STEAM is an acronym which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, and is a discipline which combines fun hands-on activities with an age appropriate introduction to each of the
subjects.
Children’s Librarian Janell Sechriest will lead two after-school sessions each month on the second and third Thursdays for kids in grades K-5.
Each session will focus on one of the STEAM facets. The April programs will be held on April 14 (Engineering) and April 21 (Art) and begin at 3:30 p.m.
UI Extension program to focus on motivation and productivity
We’ve all heard the old saying “My get up and go, got up and went.”
Most people find that there are some days when it’s hard to find the motivation to accomplish what needs to be done, even those things that are important.
Learning what accounts for the ebb and flow of levels of motivation in life and how to respond can help individuals be more productive.
Chelsey Byers, Family Life Educator with the University of Illinois Extension will address these issues with a free program for adults at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21, entitled “Finding Your Get Up and Go.”
Donations
Spring cleaning? Yes, we’re taking book donations for an early summer book sale.
Materials should be of general interest (no textbooks), CLEAN, dry, stored indoors and in good condition. Please CALL before you bring them in. Thanks!
Builders Club
Builders Club is back.
Builders Club will take place at 3:30 p.m. April 7.
Open to kids of all ages.
Get creative with LEGO blocks.
Take Home Crafts
April Take Home Crafts for all ages at the library.
Preschool-Grade 2:
Easter Egg Suncatchers and Fluffy Chicks
Grades 3-5:
Butterfly Stick Puzzle and Pinwheels
Teens and Adults:
“Junque” (Junk) Journals
Available in the Children’s Department and upstairs while supplies last.
Stitchin’ Time
Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Do you like to knit, crochet or do other types of needlework?
Join the group at Hoopeston Public Library for Stitchin’ Time, a weekly gathering of people who get together with their needles and yarn! And feel free to bring your coffee!
Everyone is welcome!
Kids STEAM Lab
Kids STEAM Lab explores engineering at 3:30 p.m. April 14 for grades kindergarten-fifth grade.
This week we’ll put our engineering skills to work building a roller coaster with drinking straws.
Calendar of Events:
April 7:
3:30 p.m. Builders Club
April 11:
1 p.m. Starting a Garden (Master Gardeners Program)
April 13:
10:30 a.m.-noon Stitchin’ Time
April 14:
3:30 p.m. STEAM Lab (Engineering) Grades K-5
April 16:
10:30 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
April 20:
10:30 a.m.-noon Stitchin’ Time
April 21:
10:30 a.m. “Finding Your Get Up and Go” Extension program
3:30 p.m. STEAM Lab (Art) grades K-5
April 27:
10:30 a.m.-noon Stitchin’ Time
Information taken from HPL Happenings which is published monthly by Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. 4th St., Hoopeston IL 60942.