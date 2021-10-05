Library launches weekly online video show for kids
Hoopeston Public Library is excited to announce its collaboration this fall with Checkers Library TV to present “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead.
This live-action weekly television show is aimed at providing entertainment for children from preschool through fifth grade and illustrating the benefits of reading in a fun and exciting way. Parents can find these free episodes posted weekly every Tuesday on the Hoopeston Public Library Facebook page.
The show features Checkers and his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer, who head off on a reading road trip where they will explore the vast world of STEAM and visit a new location each week. The 16-episode series will feature many unique STEAM concepts such as 3D printing, dinosaurs, and other exciting features that will keep kids on the edge of their seats.
Along the way, the episodes will also feature health tips from Dr. Dan, crafts and activities with Mrs. Ham-ilton, book recommendations, science experiments, and much more. Families can stop by the library Children’s Room each week to pick up a packet of activity sheets to go along with each episode.
Have fun this fall with a ‘Library Crawl’
Looking for a fun fall road trip? How about visiting libraries while you’re enjoying the autumn colors?
Hoopeston Public Library is one of 85 libraries across Illinois partic-ipating in the third annual Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl.
From Sept. 27 to Oct. 17 library patrons are invited to stop by their home library, sign up and pick up an official Library Crawl passport. Then, at your leisure, enjoy visiting as many of the participating libraries as you like.
At each stop, be sure to get your passport stamped. HPL patrons who visit at least five libraries will receive an HPL tote and be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card at La Casa del Sol restaurant.
The only rule is HAVE FUN visit-ing new libraries and discovering what wonderful resources they each have in their collection.
Pumpkin decorating contest is back with a twist!
Hoopeston Public Library’s annual Pumpkin Deco-rating Contest is back this year, but with a twist!
The annual event is going virtual. Once again, free pumpkins will be provided by HPL staffer Terri Hambleton and her husband Mel.
Families can “check out” their pumpkins beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, while supplies last. But instead of returning the actual pumpkin to the library for judging, participants will be given instructions on how to submit a photo of their pumpkin to the library via email no later than Oct. 18.
As in the past, there will be 5 categories for entries: ages 5-7, 8-11, 12-15, 16-adult and Family/Group. If enough entries are not received in one of the age groups, two age groups may be combined.
Pumpkins may be carved, painted or decorated in any way. Participants are limited only by their imagination!
First place awards will be presented in each category. Winners will receive a $10 gift certificate from a local Hoopeston restaurant.
Entries must be received no later than October 19. Winners will be announced and all entries posted on the HPL Facebook page. Photos will also be on display in the library.
Spooky Fun Crafts
Halloween craft kits for preschool-second graders and third-fifth graders are available at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The crafts will include bats, pumpkins and mummies and more.
Treeclimbers Genealogy
The Treeclimbers Genealogy group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
This will be the last meeting until spring.
The group is open to anyone interested in genealogy and local or family history.
The group meets in the Hoopeston Public Library lower level meeting room. Masks are required.
Medicare Workshop
Anyone turning 65 with questions about Medicare are invited to attend a free no-obligation Medicare informational workshop to learn how Medicare works, what it covers/what it doesn’t and how Medicare health plans work.
The workshop will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the library, 110 N. Fourth Street in Hoopeston.
Seating is limited. RSVP at 877-634-3390.
The event is sponsored by Health Alliance.
Art Squad Teen Take Home Project
The project is open for middle and high school students.
Pick up your October kit today at the main desk. Includes everything you need (plus instructions) for creating a “Stained Glass” jar.
More take home projects coming monthly.
October Take & Make Crafts
Teens and adults can pick-up your free take and make crafts for October.
Teens can paint and make a fun skeleton puzzle craft.
Adults will make a cute pumpkin decoration from an old wine glass.
One per person, while supplies last.