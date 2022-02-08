Movie Night Packages
The Hoopeston Public Library is offering movie night packages through Feb. 14.
Check out a Family Movie Night, Date Night or Girls Night Out movie package and the snacks are on the library.
Each package will include one audience-appropriate DVD, popcorn and some other goodies.
One grab-and-go bag per household. Available through Feb. 14 while supplies last.
Valentine’s Crafts
Pick up your Valentine’s Take and Make Crafts today.
The crafts include foamy hearts for preschool through second grade and Valentine’s popsicle stick wall art for grades three-five.
Includes everything you need to make these fun crafts.
Crafts are also available for teens and adults.
These crafts include a no-sew heart pillow for adults and hanging heart necklace/ornament for teens.
Pick-up your free craft bags that include all the supplies needed to make these fun Valentine’s decorations. While supplies last.
The Hoopeston Public Library is located at 110 N. Fourth St. in Hoopeston.