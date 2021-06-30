Summer fun is back at the library!
After a summer of scaled-back services in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, summer activities are back at Hoopeston Public Library and patrons of all ages are enjoying library visits once again.
“Reading Colors Your World” is the theme for the 2021 Summer Program and activities are being offered for all ages. June featured fun learning programs for kids that included stories, crafts and free books from WILL-TV. Children, teens and adults have the opportunity to read and win prizes through July 31. Nearly 100 teens and adults are signed up and reading to win gift cards from local businesses and other goodies. At the end of July, one child, one teen and one adult will win an Amazon FIRE tablet, and there are also a variety of other goodies being given away. It’s not too late to sign up and participate.
‘Fine free’ trial period
The HPL Board of Trustees has approved a “fine free” policy for a trial period. Effective July 1, 2021, the library will no longer charge fines for overdue materials. Items that are lost or damaged will still be charged to the patron’s account.
Many libraries across the nation, in an effort to insure more access to their facilities, have stopped collecting fines on overdue materials. The American Library Association recognizes that fear of late fees can deter patrons from returning items or even signing up for a library card in the first place.
Director Tricia Freeland appreciates the library board’s support of this change.
“The public library is a valuable resource for our community that residents should not feel reluctant to access,” Freeland said. “My hope is that the removal of accruing late fees will encourage more people to use our library.”
Summer is time for digital reading to go
Summer is a great time for reading, but if you don’t want to drag a bag of books along on your vacation trip, or to the pool, we’ve got you covered with two digital reading apps so you can read on the go.
With Cloud Library and Over-drive/Libby, HPL patrons can choose from thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and magazines to check out absolutely free with their valid library card.
Both digital libraries feature a wide range of sub-jects and genres, including fiction and non-fiction for adults, teens and children, picture books, graphic nov-els and more.
It’s easy to download one or both of the libraries to your phone, tablet or other portable device. With Android or Apple devices, simply go to the app store and download Cloud Library or Libby. If you read on an Amazon FIRE device, you’ll need to download the Overdrive app from the Amazon store. Cloud Library also is downloadable to FIRE tablets, but does require a couple of extra steps.
If you need more information or help with setting up your digital reading tools, call or stop by the library and we can get you set up.
Book Club is back
After a 15-month hiatus, the library’s Mary Hartwell Catherwood Book Club is back to holding regular monthly meet-ings and is welcoming new participants.
The book club meets the first Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s lower level meeting room. Books are provided for checkout to participants through interlibrary loan, so there is no cost to participate.
Because of the Independence Day holi-day, the July meeting will be held on July 12. The July discussion book is “Christy” by Catherine Marshall.
New participants are welcome at the July meeting. For more information, call or stop by the library.
Holiday Closing
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.