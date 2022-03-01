Indoor programs return with STEAM Lab kickoff
Indoor programs are returning to Hoopeston Public Library in March and activities kick off with a new monthly STEAM activity for grade school students.
STEAM is an educational model that incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. Each program will focus on one or two of the disciplines and will include hands-on fun individual and group activities. The first STEAM Lab session is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. and is targeted toward students in grades K-5.
Plans call for adding a second STEAM Lab session each month beginning in April, along with the re-turn of the popular Builders Club which offers kids an opportunity to get creative with LEGO building blocks.
Library to host monthly mayor’s event
Concerned about something happening in the City of Hoopeston? Mayor Jeff Wise wants to hear from you.
Beginning in March, Hoopeston Public Library will host the mayor each month for “City Chat”, an opportunity to ask questions or get information about city government.
The first session will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 5, in the library’s lower level meeting room. Wise stressed that this will not be a formal program, but simply an informal way for citizens to meet with him on anything relating to the city.
“I want to be accessible to Hoopeston residents and give them the chance to ask questions or share their concerns with me,” Wise said. “The library provides a casual and friendly setting to do so.”
Appointments are not necessary. Residents are invited to drop by any time during the City Chat hour.
Masks now optional
Effective Feb. 28, in keeping with the lifting of the statewide indoor mask mandate, masks will no longer be required inside Hoopeston Public Library. This policy may change at any time based on state and federal guidelines.
Masks are still recommended for those who are immune-compromised in any way.
HPL will continue to sanitize and disinfect high traffic/high touch areas daily. Patrons should remember to social distance, use hand sanitizer and stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.
Gardening programs coming this spring
HPL will be hosting two programs for beginning gardeners this spring, in conjunction with the University of Illinois Extension’s Ford-Iroquois County Master Gardeners.
The first program on “Seed Starting” will be presented by Master Gardener Mary Dickinson at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, in the lower level meeting room.
Dickinson will discuss how and when to start plants from seed, as well as what types of plants work best for seed starting.
Coming in April, the Master Gardeners will also present a panel discussion on “Starting Your Garden”, with a date to be announced.
Also in April, HPL will be kicking off the opening of the area’s first Seed Lending Library.
There’s an app for that!
Are you using HPL and Illinois Heartland Library System’s new SHARE Mobile Library app yet?
Available for both Apple and Android devices, patrons can now browse books, search for print and digital resources, place holds, manage ac-counts and more with just a few taps.
Download SHARE MOBILE LIBRARY from either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. To set up the app, you will need your library barcode number and your PIN number. If you need help, give us a call at 217-283-6711.
Get your tech questions answered when Tech Day returns
Want to get started using the library’s many online apps for read-ing or for managing your library account? Or just need a little help setting up that tablet you got for Christmas?
Hoopeston Public Library will host TECH DAY from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
Local computer experts Jeff Wise and Jim Eyrich will be volunteering their time to help patrons with their basic tech questions. HPL Director Tricia Freeland will also be on hand to answer questions about the SHARE Mobile Library app, Cloud Library and Libby online reading apps.
No appointments are necessary. Patrons should bring their fully charged device as well as any log-in information or passwords needed.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Stitchers come together
If you crochet, knit, embroider or do other types of needle-craft, you’re invited to join others with similar interests at STITCHIN’ TIME. The informal group meets every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the library’s lower level meeting room.
This is not a class, but just an opportunity for interested “stitchers” to enjoy conversation while they work. Bring your coffee, tea or other morning beverage and join in the fun.
Summer Reading Program
The coming of Spring means Summer is not far behind, and with it, the 2022 HPL Summer Reading Program for all ages.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Be watching and listening for more details of the fun activities and reading challenges for children, teens and adults coming in June.
March Take Home Crafts
Teens & Adults
Yarn Wall Hanging
Two color options available
Preschool-Grade 2
Pom-Pom Rainbows
Cupcake Liner Flowers
Grades 3-5
Rainbow Telescope
Rainbow Shaker
Pick-up yours today while supplies last!
Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
The Treeclimbers Genealogy will see at 10:30 a.m. March 19 at the library. Interested in tracing your family tree? Join the monthly genealogy group where you can get help and get your questions answered. Learn more about the many historical resources available at the library. Novices and veterans are welcome.
Hoopeston Public Library Schedule of Events:
March 5:
10:30 a.m.-noon: City Chat with Mayor Jeff Wise
March 7:
1:30 p.m. Mary Hartwell Catherwood Book Club
4 p.m. Library Board of Trustees Meeting
March 9:
10:30 a.m.-noon: Stitchin’ Time
March 13:
Spring Forward Daylight Savings Time
March 16:
10:30 a.m.-noon: Stitchin’ Time
March 17:
3:30 p.m.: Kids STEAM Lab
March 19:
10:30 a.m. Treeclimbers Genealogy Group
March 23:
10:30 a.m.-noon: Stitchin’ Time
March 26:
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Tech Day
March 30
10:30 a.m.-noon: Stitchin’ Time
March 31
1 p.m.: Seed Starting with Master Gardeners
Information provided by HPL Happenings. HPL Happenings is published monthly by Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. 4th St., Hoopeston IL 60942. Contact us by phone at 217-283-6711 or check us out on the web at www.hooplib.org. To sign up for email delivery of this newsletter, send your full name and email address to: joann@hooplib.org.