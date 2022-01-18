From Hoopeston Public Library Director Tricia Freeland: Due to staff shortages, as well as for the safety of our staff and patrons, Hoopeston Public Library will be open for CURBSIDE SERVICE only effective today January 18, 2022 through January 31, 2022. You may still order books and pick up materials by calling 217-283-6711 and we will deliver to your vehicle. Copying and fax services will be available by appointment. Library hours will remain the same.
Hoopeston Public Library moves to curbside service only until Jan. 31
