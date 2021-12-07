Due to staffing shortages, Hoopeston Public Library is moving to CURBSIDE SERVICE only effective immediately and running through Saturday, Dec. 11.
Library hours will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons can still order or pick up materials curbside by calling 217-283-6711. Photocopy and faxing services will also still be available.
According to Library Director Tricia Freeland, the library hopes to reopen with regular service on Monday, Dec. 13.