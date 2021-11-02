Hoopeston Public Library, in conjunction with the Illinois Heartland Library System, announces a new mobile app that will make it easy to manage your library account from anywhere.
The SHARE Mobile Library is now available for free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Now it's easy to manage multiple accounts, keep track of checkouts and due dates, and renew items from your phone or other mobile device. With HPL’s new app you can search and place orders for books, DVDs, video games, audiobooks, e-books, and more.
“For some time now, patrons have had the opportunity to manage their library accounts from our website,” Library Director Tricia Freeland said. “But this new app makes it even easier to do so."
Freeland said the app is very easy to use. Patrons will need to know their 13-digit library card number and their account PIN to set it up, but once that’s done, it’s as easy as ordering a pizza!
For more information or help in setting up the SHARE mobile app, call or stop by the library.