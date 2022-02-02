From Hoopeston Public Library Director Tricia Freeland:
"For the safety of our staff and patrons the Hoopeston Public Library will be closed February 3, 2022. Stay safe and warm."
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:38 pm
