AUDIOBOOK
The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller
Make You Feel Me Love, by Robin Lee Hatcher
Not a Happy Family, Shari Lapena
False Witness, by Karin Slaughter
DVD
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Defending Jacob
Devils: Season One
Gangs of London: Season One
Wrath of Man
FICTION
An Ambush of Widows, by Jeff Abbott
Radar Girls, by Sara Ackerman
Sisters in Arms, by Kaia Alderson
Maple Leaf Harvest, by Catherine Anderson
Murder Most Fowl, by Donna Andrews
Realm Breaker, by Victoria Aveyard
Axel, by Christy Barritt
Beckett, by Christy Barritt
Safe and Sound, by Christy Barritt
We Were Never Here, by Andrea Bartz
Mosquito Man, by Jeremy Bates
The Sleep Experiment, by Jeremy Bates
Lore, by Alexandra Bracken
Tell No Lies, by Allison Brennan
Secrets in the Sand, by Carolyn Brown
Second Chance at Sunflower Ranch, by Carolyn Brown
Blind Tiger, by Sandra Brown (Regular and Large Print)
The Walnut Creek Wish, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
A Thin Disguise, by Catherine Bybee
Carved in Stone, by Elizabeth Camden
The Secret Staircase, by Sheila Connolly
Viral, by Robin Cook
Vortex, by Catherine Coulter
The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller
Small Favors, by Erin A. Craig
Whiplash, by Janet Dailey
Cul-De-Sac, by Joy Fielding
Stronger Than You Know, by Lori Foster
The Wicked Aftermath, by Melissa Foster
If We Never Met, by Barbara Freethy
Three Words for Goodbye, by Hazel Gaynor
Love and the Silver Lining, by Tammy L. Gray
While We Were Dating, by Jasmine Guillory
The Ophelia Girls, by Jane Healey
The Heart Principle, by Helen Hoang
What Only We Know, by Catherine Hokin
High Strikes, by Iris Johansen
Beyond the Tides, by Liz Johnson
The Guilt Trip, by Sandie Jones
The Hotel, by Pamela M. Kelley
Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin, by Robert Knott
These Tangled Vines, by Julianne MacLean
The Deception, by Kat Martin
The Ultimate Betrayal, by Kat Martin
Wait for It, by Jen McKinlay
Irish Parade Murder, by Leslie Meier
19 Yellow Moon Road, by Fern Michaels
Such a Quiet Place, by Megan Miranda
Down Range, by Taylor Moore
A Deadly Education, by Naomi Novik
Write My Name Across the Sky, by Barbara O’Neal
Woman in Shadow, by Carrie Stuart Parks
The Noise, by James Patterson
Just One Scandal, by Carly Phillips
Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche, by Nancy Springer
The Disappearing Act, by Catherine Steadman
Complications, by Danielle Steel
Picnic in Someday Valley, by Jodi Thomas
The Words I Never Wrote, by Jane Thynne
What Comes After, by JoAnne Tompkins
No Journey Too Far, by Carrie Turansky
Sisters of the Resistance, by Catherine Wells
A Lowcountry Bride, by Preslaysa Williams
Class Act, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
The Atlas of Disappearing Places: Our Coasts and Oceans in the Climate Crisis, by Christina Conklin
Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football, by Jim Dent
Homeowner’s Guide to Contracting, Building and Remodeling, by Joseph C. Oswald
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Long Distance, by Whitney Gardner
Be More Chill, by Ned Vizzini