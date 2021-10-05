AUDIOBOOK
The Guilt Trip, by Sandie Jones
Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty
Falling, by T.J. Newman
DVD
12 Mighty Orphans
A Discovery of Witches: Season 2
Here Today
Mortal Kombat
Queen Bees
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three
S.W.A.T.: Season Four
Those Who Wish Me Dead
FICTION
The Café Between Pumpkin and Pie, by Marina Adair
Hemlock, by Susan Wittig Albert
The Santa Suit, by Mary Kay Andrews
The Cryptographer’s Dilemma, by Johnnie Alexander
A Warrior’s Heart, by Misty M. Beller
The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict
Mele Kalikimaka, by Taylor Bennett
The Windsor Knot, by S.J. Bennett
Another Kind of Eden, by James Lee Burke
Wild Women and the Blues, by Denny S. Bryce
Shoulder Season, by Christina Clancy
The Rancher’s Legacy, by Susan Page Davis
The Magic of Found Items, by Maddie Dawson
Danger at the Cove, by Hannah Dennison
The One You’re With, by Lauren K. Denton
No Witness, by Warren C. Easley
Hostile Intent, by Lynette Eason
The Divines, by Ellie Eaton
100 Proof Murder, by Mary Ellis
The War Nurse, by Tracey Enerson Wood
Remember Me: A Spanish Civil War Novel, by Mario Escobar
The Stolen Hours, by Allen Eskens
Rock Paper Scissors, by Alice Feeney
Enemy at the Gates, by Vince Flynn
Running on Diesel, by Melissa Foster
All the Children are Home, by Patry Francis
The Unknown, by Heather Graham
The Lines Between Us, by Amy Lynn Green
A Terrible Fall of Angels, by Laurell K. Hamilton
A Slow Fire Burning, by Paula Hawkins
Beyond the Olive Grove, by Kate Hewitt
Clark and Division, by Naomi Hirahara
His Second Chance, by Liz Isaacson
The Hope of Her Heart, by Liz Isaacson
Don’t Look, by Alexandra Ivy
Faceless, by Alexandra Ivy
The Night She Disappeared, by Lisa Jewell
A Heart Renewed, by Kimberly Jordan
High Stakes, by Iris Johansen
The Burning, by Jonathan Kellerman
Lightning Strike, by William Krueger
Right Behind Her, by Melinda Leigh
Under the Bayou Moon, by Valerie Fraser Luesse
The Christmas Wedding Guest, by Susan Mallery
Santa Cruise, by Fern Michaels
Trace of Doubt, by DiAnn Mills
Once in a Lifetime, by Mary Monroe
The Stolen Lady: A Novel of World War II and the Mona Lisa, by Laura Morelli
Apple Never Falls, by Liane Moriarty
When I Found You, by Brenda Novak
The Road Trip, by Beth O’Leary
So We Meet Again, by Suzanne Parks
The Jailhouse Lawyer, by James Patterson
The Paradise Affair, by Bill Pronzini
The House Guests, by Emilie Richards
Forgotten in Death, by J.D. Robb
Beautiful World, Where Are You, by Sally Rooney
Say Goodbye, by Karen Rose
Her Perfect Life, by Hank Phillippi Ryan
The Rebound, by Kendall Ryan
The Rookie, by Kendall Ryan
Hailey’s Haven, by Laura Scott
Sawyer’s Secret, by Laura Scott
Escape the Everglades, by Tim Shoemaker
The Wish, by Nicholas Sparks
The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, by Nancy Springer
The Case of the Missing Marquess, by Nancy Springer
Trusting Molly, by Susan Stoker
A Hundred Suns, by Karin Tanabe
An Irish Country Family, by Patrick Taylor
To Write a Wrong, by Jen Turano
The Storyteller of Casablanca, by Fiona Valpy
The Aristocrat, by Penelope Ward
Steel Fear, by Brandon Webb
All the Little Hopes, by Leah Weiss
If it Rains, by Jennifer Wright
Instructions for Dancing, by Nicola Yoon
NON-FICTION
The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line, by Mari K. Eder
The Radium Girls, by Kate Moore