AUDIOBOOK
The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict
Rock Paper Scissors, by Alice Feeney
All the Children are Home, by Patry Francis
DVD
Black Widow
The Boss Baby: Family Business
FICTION
Tucker’s Crossing, by Marina Adair
Definitely (Maybe) Dating, by Marina Adair
The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily, by Susan Wittig Albert
The Stranger in the Lifeboat, by Mitch Albom
Over My Dead Body, by Jeffrey Archer
Chasing Serenity, by Kristen Ashley
Snow, by John Banville
Gabe, by Christy Barritt
Claws for Alarm, by Rita Mae Brown
A Christmas in the Alps, by Melody Carlson
Where They Wait, by Scott Carson
Better Off Dead, by Lee Child
The Heron’s Cry, by Ann Cleeves
The Heart of Splendid Lake, by Amy Clipson
A Man with a Past, by Mary Connealy
Crossed Lines, by Jennifer Delamere
Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr
The Librarian of Saint-Malo, by Mario Escobar
Since You’ve Been Gone, by Tari Faris
The Living and the Lost, by Ellen Feldman
Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen
Matched and Married, by Kathleen Fuller
Piecing it All Together, by Leslie Gould
A Christmas Courtship, by Shelley Shepard Gray
A Barefoot Tide, by Grace Greene
The Judge’s List, by John Grisham
Matrix, by Lauren Groff
Labyrinth of Lies, by Irene Hannon
Payback’s a Witch, by Lana Harper
Deadly Commitment, by Kathy Harris
The Chase, by Lisa Harris
The Heart of a Cowboy, by Jody Hedlund
When I’m With You, by Kimberly Rae Jordan
Forgiving Paris, by Karen Kingsbury
The Extraordinaries, by T.J. Klune
Under the Whispering Door, by T.J. Klune
We Are the Brennans, by Tracey Lange
The Beginning, by Beverly Lewis
Steelstriker, by Marie Lu
The Blood of Innocents, by Sean Lynch
Dear Santa, by Debbie Macomber
Count the Ways, by Joyce Maynard
Halloween Party Murder, by Leslie Meier
This Thing Between Us, by Gus Moreno
Apples Never Fall, by Laine Moriarty
Three Sisters, by Heather Morris
2 Sisters Detective Agency, by James Patterson
Waiting on Love, by Tracie Peterson
A Flicker of Light, by Katie Powner
Forgotten in Death, by J.D. Robb
The Inheritance, by JoAnn Ross
Bait And Witch, by Angela M. Sanders
Seven-Year Witch, by Angela M. Sanders
Freedom’s Song, by Kim Vogel Sawyer
The Ice Coven, by Max Seeck
The Witch Hunter, by Max Seeck
Calculated Risk: Triumph Over Adversity, by Lynn Shannon
The Butler, by Danielle Steel
The Ex Hex, by Erin Sterling
Oh William!, by Elizabeth Strout
The Chestnut Man, by Søren Sveistrup
Autumn by the Sea, by Melissa Tagg
In all Good Faith, by Liza Nash Taylor
The Words We Whisper, by Mary Ellen Taylor
An Irish Country Cottage, by Patrick Taylor
An Irish Country Welcome, by Patrick Taylor
The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles
Big Boned, by Jo Watson
Harlem Shuffle, by Colson Whitehead
Careless Whispers, by Synithia Williams
Forbidden Promises, by Synithia Williams
Scandalous Secrets, by Synithia Williams
A Deep Divide, by Kimberey Woodhouse
Double Jeopardy, by Stuart Woods
Foul Play, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History, by Margalit Fox
The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory, by Roxane Van Iperen
The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear, by Kate Moore
YOUNG ADULT
The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, by Nancy Springer
The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline, by Nancy Spiringer
The Case of the Gypsy Good-Bye, by Nancy Springer
The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, by Nancy Springer
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Squad, by Maggie Tokuda-Hall