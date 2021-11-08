AUDIOBOOK

The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict

Rock Paper Scissors, by Alice Feeney

All the Children are Home, by Patry Francis

DVD

Black Widow

The Boss Baby: Family Business

FICTION

Tucker’s Crossing, by Marina Adair

Definitely (Maybe) Dating, by Marina Adair

The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily, by Susan Wittig Albert

The Stranger in the Lifeboat, by Mitch Albom

Over My Dead Body, by Jeffrey Archer

Chasing Serenity, by Kristen Ashley

Snow, by John Banville

Gabe, by Christy Barritt

Claws for Alarm, by Rita Mae Brown

A Christmas in the Alps, by Melody Carlson

Where They Wait, by Scott Carson

Better Off Dead, by Lee Child

The Heron’s Cry, by Ann Cleeves

The Heart of Splendid Lake, by Amy Clipson

A Man with a Past, by Mary Connealy

Crossed Lines, by Jennifer Delamere

Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr

The Librarian of Saint-Malo, by Mario Escobar

Since You’ve Been Gone, by Tari Faris

The Living and the Lost, by Ellen Feldman

Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen

Matched and Married, by Kathleen Fuller

Piecing it All Together, by Leslie Gould

A Christmas Courtship, by Shelley Shepard Gray

A Barefoot Tide, by Grace Greene

The Judge’s List, by John Grisham

Matrix, by Lauren Groff

Labyrinth of Lies, by Irene Hannon

Payback’s a Witch, by Lana Harper

Deadly Commitment, by Kathy Harris

The Chase, by Lisa Harris

The Heart of a Cowboy, by Jody Hedlund

When I’m With You, by Kimberly Rae Jordan

Forgiving Paris, by Karen Kingsbury

The Extraordinaries, by T.J. Klune

Under the Whispering Door, by T.J. Klune

We Are the Brennans, by Tracey Lange

The Beginning, by Beverly Lewis

Steelstriker, by Marie Lu

The Blood of Innocents, by Sean Lynch

Dear Santa, by Debbie Macomber

Count the Ways, by Joyce Maynard

Halloween Party Murder, by Leslie Meier

This Thing Between Us, by Gus Moreno

Apples Never Fall, by Laine Moriarty

Three Sisters, by Heather Morris

2 Sisters Detective Agency, by James Patterson

Waiting on Love, by Tracie Peterson

A Flicker of Light, by Katie Powner

Forgotten in Death, by J.D. Robb

The Inheritance, by JoAnn Ross

Bait And Witch, by Angela M. Sanders

Seven-Year Witch, by Angela M. Sanders

Freedom’s Song, by Kim Vogel Sawyer

The Ice Coven, by Max Seeck

The Witch Hunter, by Max Seeck

Calculated Risk: Triumph Over Adversity, by Lynn Shannon

The Butler, by Danielle Steel

The Ex Hex, by Erin Sterling

Oh William!, by Elizabeth Strout

The Chestnut Man, by Søren Sveistrup

Autumn by the Sea, by Melissa Tagg

In all Good Faith, by Liza Nash Taylor

The Words We Whisper, by Mary Ellen Taylor

An Irish Country Cottage, by Patrick Taylor

An Irish Country Welcome, by Patrick Taylor

The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles

Big Boned, by Jo Watson

Harlem Shuffle, by Colson Whitehead

Careless Whispers, by Synithia Williams

Forbidden Promises, by Synithia Williams

Scandalous Secrets, by Synithia Williams

A Deep Divide, by Kimberey Woodhouse

Double Jeopardy, by Stuart Woods

Foul Play, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History, by Margalit Fox

The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory, by Roxane Van Iperen

The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear, by Kate Moore

YOUNG ADULT

The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, by Nancy Springer

The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline, by Nancy Spiringer

The Case of the Gypsy Good-Bye, by Nancy Springer

The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, by Nancy Springer

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Squad, by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

