AUDIOBOOK
Win, by Harlan Coben
Three Missing Days, by Colleen Coble
The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand
Seven Perfect Things, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
When the Stars Go Dark, by Paula McLain
The Drowning Kind, by Jennifer McMahon
We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker
DVD
Blue Bloods, The Fourth Season
Blue Bloods, The Fifth Season
Blue Bloods, The Sixth Season
City of Lies
The Courier
Criminal Minds, The Ninth Season
Criminal Minds, The Tenth Season
Criminal Minds, The Twelfth Season
Embattled
Flashback
Godzilla vs. Kong
Nobody
Outlander, Season Two
Outlander, Season Three
Outlander, Season Four
Pixie
The Salisbury Poisonings
FICTION
Dream Spinner, by Kristen Ashley
Hide and Seek, by Christy Barritt
Sand Castle Dreams, by Bennett Taylor
Porch Swing Girl, by Bennett Taylor
The Restarting Point, by Marci Bolden
Arctic Storm Rising, by Dale Brown
The Crow’s Call, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
The Mockingbird’s Song, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
The Robin’s Greeting, by Wanda E. Brunstetter
Dead Silence, by Robin Caroll
Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke
Love at First, by Kate Clayborn
The President’s Daughter, by James Patterson
Braced for Love, by Mary Connealy
Black Sun, by Paul Cox
All That Really Matters, by Nicole Deese
Death of a Telenovela Star, by Teresa Dovalpage
Power Play, by Rachel Dylan
A Lady in Attendance, by Rachel Fordham
Persie Merlin and the Witch Hunters, by Bella Forrest
The Summer at the Golden Hotel, by Elyssa Friedland
The Music of Bees, by Eileen Garvin
Present Danger, by Elizabeth Goddard
Her Deadly Secrets, by Laura Griffin
Transcendent Kingdom, by Yaa Gyasi
Good Eggs, by Rebecca Hardiman
Ghost Blows a Kiss, by Carolyn G. Hart
Come Back to Me, by Jody Hedlund
Pack Up the Moon, by Kristan Higgins
Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand
Wedding Bells on Victory Street, by Pam Howes
The Blessings of Babies, by Liz Isaacson
The Third Grave, by Lisa Jackson
Freed, by E.L. James
Unfinished Business, by Judith A. Jance (both regular and large print)
The Woman With the Blue Star, by Pam Jenoff
The Bullet, by Iris Johansen (both regular and large print)
Red Widow, by Alma Katsu
Castle Shade, by Laurie R. King
The Soulmate Equation, by Christina Lauren
Gamora and Nebula: Sisters in Arms, by Mackenzie Lee
Coming Home to Seashell Harbor, by Miranda Liasson
Robert B. Parker’s Payback, by Mike Lupica
The Stepsisters, by Susan Mallery
In A Book Club Far Away, by Tif Marcelo
Falling in Love on Willow Creek, by Debbie Mason
The Jigsaw Man, by Nadine Matheson
Message in the Sand, by Hannah Roberts McKinnon
One Last Stop, by Casey McQuiston
The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides
Hidden, by Fern Michaels
The Girl in the Stilt House, by Kelly Mustain
Shadowed Steel, by Chloe Neill
The Memory Collectors, by Kim Neville
The Hive, by Gregg Olsen
Family Law, by Gin Phillips
Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Warsaw Orphan, by Kelly Rimmer
The Last Tiara, by M.J. Rose
The Social Graces, by Renee Rosen
The Rival, by Kendall Ryan
Perestroika in Paris, by Jane Smiley
The Seeds of Change, by Lauraine Snelling
The Lion’s Den, by Katherine St. John
The Siren, by Katherine St. John
Happy Valley, by Lin Stepp
Downsizing, by Lin Stepp
An Invincible Summer, by Mariah Stewart
Mister Impossible, by Maggie Stiefvater
Dust, by Kara Swanson
The Devil May Dance, by Jake Tapper
The Light Through the Leaves, by Glendy Vanderah
The Break-Up Book Club, by Wendy Wax
Sunkissed, by Kasie West
We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker
The Number of Love, by Roseanna M. White
On Wings of Devotion, by Roseanna M. White
An Unlikely Match, by Beth Wiseman
The Heart’s Change, by Karen Witemeyer
Jackpot, by Stuart Woods
Here With Me, by Samantha Young
NON-FICTION
Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, by George W. Bush
The Greatest Beer Run Ever: a Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by John
Donahue
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Invincible, Compendium One, by Robert Kirkman
Invincible, Compendium Two, by Robert Kirkman
Invincible, Compendium Three, by Robert Kirkman