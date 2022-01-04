AUDIOBOOK
Mercy, by David Baldacci
The Dark Hours, by Michael Connelly
We Are the Brennans, by Tracey Lange
DVD
The Auschwitz Report
Clarice, Season One
Des
Old Henry
Pennyworth, The Complete Second Season
The Protegé
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
The Stand
The Suicide Squad
FICTION
Dream Keeper, by Kristen Ashley
Good Catch, by Jennifer Bardsley
A Season for Second Chances, by Jenny Bayliss
Promise Me Aloha, by Taylor Bennett
The Bromance Zone, by Lauren Blakely
A Man of Honor, by Barbara Taylor Bradford
Crosshairs, by Patricia Bradley
A Cowboy Christmas Legend, by Linda Broday
A New Leash on Love, by Debbie Burns
An Unexpected Distraction, by Catherine Bybee
The Other Passenger, by Louise Candlish
The Haunting of Leigh Harker, by Darcy Coates
The Christmas Dress, by Courtney Cole
The Christmas Bookshop, by Jenny Colgan
Love on the Range, by Mary Connealy
The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery, by Amanda Cox
Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea, by Dirk Cussler
All the Feels, by Olivia Dade
Damnation Spring, by Ash Davidson
Blue Plate Special, by Susan Page Davis
Dead in the Dining Room, by Leighann Dobbs
Christmas in Whispering Pines, by Scarlett Dunn
Extreme Measures: Life Flight, by Lynette Eason
At Summer’s End, by Courtney Ellis
Maybe We’re Electric, by Val Emmich
The Butterfly House, by Katrine Engberg
The Sentence, by Louise Erdich
Watching Over You, by Lori Foster
Maybe We Should, by Melissa Foster
The Bookseller’s Secret, by Michelle Gable
The Last Protector, by Simon Gervais
When We Were Infinite, by Kelly Loy Gilbert
I Hate You More, by Lucy Gilmore
Girl in the Walls, by A.J. Gnuse
A Dancing Tide, by Grace Greene
As the Wicked Watch, by Tamron Hall
The Perfect Family, by Robyn Harding
Mystic Park, by Regina Hart
Christmas in Peachtree Bluff, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
Georgana’s Secret, by Arlem Hawks
56 Days, by Catherine Ryan Howard
Boy Underground, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Love’s Dwelling, by Kelly Irvin
One Christmas Wish, by Brenda Jackson
The Pilot’s Daughter, by Meredith Jaeger
Courting Misfortune, by Regina Jennings
A Little Hope, by Ethan Joella
They Came to Kill, by William W. Johnstone
Healing Hearts, by Kimberly Rae Jordan
Aurora’s End, by Amie Kaufman
The Guardian, by Kimberly Kincaid
Shadows of Swanford Abbey, by Julie Klassen
The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline
The People We Keep, by Allie Larkin
Silverview, by John La Carré
Mayhem & Mass, by Olivia Matthews
Blood and Ashes, by Matthew P. Mayo
The Christmas Escape, by Sarah Morgan
Three Sisters, by Heather Morris
Keep Me Warm at Christmas, by Brenda Novak
The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman
The Lighthouse, by Christopher Parker
These Precious Days, by Ann Patchett
The Paris Detective, by James Patterson
Wish You Were Here, by Jodi Picoult
I am Not Who You Think I Am, by Eric Rickstad
A Little Christmas Spirit, by Sheila Roberts
Ranger Honor, by Lynn Shannon
Love, Chai, and Other Four Letter Words, by Annika Sharma
Dark Night, by Paige Shelton
Safe in My Arms, by Sara Shepard
Easy Target, by Tim Shoemaker
The Second Life of Mirielle West, by Amanda Skenandore
Spirit Trail, by Darrel Sparkman
Trusting Cassidy, by Susan Stoker
Eight Perfect Murders, by Peter Swanson
Slake Creek, by Wallace Swenson
Nighthawking, by Russ Thomas
The Donut Trap, by Julie Tieu
We Are Not From Here, by Jenny Torres Sanchez
Slow Train to Sonora, by Lloyd Uglow
You and Me, by Becky Wade
The Last House on Needles Street, by Catriona Ward
I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness, by Claire Vaye Watkins
All Systems Red, by Martha Wells
Artificial Condition, by Martha Wells
Exit Strategy, by Martha Wells
Fugitive Telemetry, by Martha Wells
Network Effect, by Martha Wells
Rogue Protocol, by Martha Wells
Foolish Hearts, by Synithia Williams
A Season of Change, by Beth Wiseman
The Case of the Stalking Moon, by Ethan J. Wolfe
Criminal Mischief, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619 – 2019
The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to
Survive, by Lucy Adlington
Running From Bondage: Enslaved Women And Their Remarkable Fight for
Freedom in Revolutionary America, by Karen Cook Bell
Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,
by Daniel James Brown
Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer
Call Us What We Carry, by Amanda Gorman
The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, by Ron Howard
Dear William: A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love and Loss, by David
Magee
All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, by
Tiya Miles
Edible Flowers: How, Why, and When We Eat Flowers, by Monica Nelson