AUDIOBOOK

Mercy, by David Baldacci

The Dark Hours, by Michael Connelly

We Are the Brennans, by Tracey Lange

DVD

The Auschwitz Report

Clarice, Season One

Des

Old Henry

Pennyworth, The Complete Second Season

The Protegé

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The Stand

The Suicide Squad

FICTION

Dream Keeper, by Kristen Ashley

Good Catch, by Jennifer Bardsley

A Season for Second Chances, by Jenny Bayliss

Promise Me Aloha, by Taylor Bennett

The Bromance Zone, by Lauren Blakely

A Man of Honor, by Barbara Taylor Bradford

Crosshairs, by Patricia Bradley

A Cowboy Christmas Legend, by Linda Broday

A New Leash on Love, by Debbie Burns

An Unexpected Distraction, by Catherine Bybee

The Other Passenger, by Louise Candlish

The Haunting of Leigh Harker, by Darcy Coates

The Christmas Dress, by Courtney Cole

The Christmas Bookshop, by Jenny Colgan

Love on the Range, by Mary Connealy

The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery, by Amanda Cox

Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea, by Dirk Cussler

All the Feels, by Olivia Dade

Damnation Spring, by Ash Davidson

Blue Plate Special, by Susan Page Davis

Dead in the Dining Room, by Leighann Dobbs

Christmas in Whispering Pines, by Scarlett Dunn

Extreme Measures: Life Flight, by Lynette Eason

At Summer’s End, by Courtney Ellis

Maybe We’re Electric, by Val Emmich

The Butterfly House, by Katrine Engberg

The Sentence, by Louise Erdich

Watching Over You, by Lori Foster

Maybe We Should, by Melissa Foster

The Bookseller’s Secret, by Michelle Gable

The Last Protector, by Simon Gervais

When We Were Infinite, by Kelly Loy Gilbert

I Hate You More, by Lucy Gilmore

Girl in the Walls, by A.J. Gnuse

A Dancing Tide, by Grace Greene

As the Wicked Watch, by Tamron Hall

The Perfect Family, by Robyn Harding

Mystic Park, by Regina Hart

Christmas in Peachtree Bluff, by Kristy Woodson Harvey

Georgana’s Secret, by Arlem Hawks

56 Days, by Catherine Ryan Howard

Boy Underground, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Love’s Dwelling, by Kelly Irvin

One Christmas Wish, by Brenda Jackson

The Pilot’s Daughter, by Meredith Jaeger

Courting Misfortune, by Regina Jennings

A Little Hope, by Ethan Joella

They Came to Kill, by William W. Johnstone

Healing Hearts, by Kimberly Rae Jordan

Aurora’s End, by Amie Kaufman

The Guardian, by Kimberly Kincaid

Shadows of Swanford Abbey, by Julie Klassen

The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline

The People We Keep, by Allie Larkin

Silverview, by John La Carré

Mayhem & Mass, by Olivia Matthews

Blood and Ashes, by Matthew P. Mayo

The Christmas Escape, by Sarah Morgan

Three Sisters, by Heather Morris

Keep Me Warm at Christmas, by Brenda Novak

The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman

The Lighthouse, by Christopher Parker

These Precious Days, by Ann Patchett

The Paris Detective, by James Patterson

Wish You Were Here, by Jodi Picoult

I am Not Who You Think I Am, by Eric Rickstad

A Little Christmas Spirit, by Sheila Roberts

Ranger Honor, by Lynn Shannon

Love, Chai, and Other Four Letter Words, by Annika Sharma

Dark Night, by Paige Shelton

Safe in My Arms, by Sara Shepard

Easy Target, by Tim Shoemaker

The Second Life of Mirielle West, by Amanda Skenandore

Spirit Trail, by Darrel Sparkman

Trusting Cassidy, by Susan Stoker

Eight Perfect Murders, by Peter Swanson

Slake Creek, by Wallace Swenson

Nighthawking, by Russ Thomas

The Donut Trap, by Julie Tieu

We Are Not From Here, by Jenny Torres Sanchez

Slow Train to Sonora, by Lloyd Uglow

You and Me, by Becky Wade

The Last House on Needles Street, by Catriona Ward

I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness, by Claire Vaye Watkins

All Systems Red, by Martha Wells

Artificial Condition, by Martha Wells

Exit Strategy, by Martha Wells

Fugitive Telemetry, by Martha Wells

Network Effect, by Martha Wells

Rogue Protocol, by Martha Wells

Foolish Hearts, by Synithia Williams

A Season of Change, by Beth Wiseman

The Case of the Stalking Moon, by Ethan J. Wolfe

Criminal Mischief, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619 – 2019

The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to

Survive, by Lucy Adlington

Running From Bondage: Enslaved Women And Their Remarkable Fight for

Freedom in Revolutionary America, by Karen Cook Bell

Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,

by Daniel James Brown

Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer

Call Us What We Carry, by Amanda Gorman

The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, by Ron Howard

Dear William: A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love and Loss, by David

Magee

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, by

Tiya Miles

Edible Flowers: How, Why, and When We Eat Flowers, by Monica Nelson

Tags

Trending Food Videos