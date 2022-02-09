AUDIOBOOK
Such a Quiet Place, by Megan Miranda
Three Sisters, by Heather Morris
The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles
DVD
Blue Bloods: The Tenth Season
The Card Counter
The Dry
Dune
Heart of Champions
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
One Shot
Outlander: Season Five
Spencer
FICTION
An Amish Quilting Bee
Dead Dead Girls, by Nekesa Afia
The Wish Book Christmas, by Lynn N. Austin
Someone to Romance, by Mary Balogh
The Hawthorne Legacy, by Jennifer Barnes
The Inheritance Games, by Jennifer Barnes
The Girl Who Could Breathe Underwater, by Erin Bartels
Without Sanction, by Don Bentley
Hour of the Witch, by Chris Bohjalian
As Dawn Breaks, by Kate Breslin
A Cowboy of Legend, by Linda Broday
Boundless, by Jack Campbell
The Last House on the Street, by Diane Chamberlain
State of Terror, by Hillary Rodham Clinton
The Whispering Dead, by Darcy Coates
This Side of Hell, by Brett Cogburn
Razorblade Tears, by S.A. Cosby
Waiting for the Night Song, by Julie Carrick Dalton
Stabbed in the Solarium, by Leighann Dobbs
Extreme Measures: Life Flight, by Lynette Eason
The Stolen Hours, by Allen Eskens
The Saints of Swallow Hill, by Donna Everhart
The Hidden Child, by Louise Fein
State of Grace, by Marie Force
We are Inevitable, by Gayle Forman
The Unheard, by Nicci French
Much Ado About a Latte, by Kathleen Fuller
Dead Man Dancing, by John Galligan
Bad Axe County, by John Galligan
One Step Too Far, by Lisa Gardner
Last Seen Alone, by Laura Griffin
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake, by Alexis J. Hall
Flame, by Helen Hardt
Rise of Light, by Olivia Hawker
Anthem, by Noah Hawley
Never Leave Me, by Jody Hedlund
Downriver South, by Greg Hunt
My Sweet Girl, by Amanda Jayatissa
Proposing Mischief, by Regina Jennings
A Good Day for Chardonnay, by Darynda Jones
Well Played, by Vi Keeland
Plymouth Undercover, by Pamela M. Kelley
Winner Takes All, by Sandra Kitt
Daughters of the Resistance, by Lana Kortchik
Lightning in the Mirror, by Jayne Ann Krentz
A Light in the Window, by Marion Kummerow
The Metal Heart, by Caroline Lea
A Trail of Lies, by Kylie Logan
Adverse Effects, by Patrick Logan
Eight Perfect Hours, by Lia Louise
The Trainwreckers, by Sean Lynch
Doctors and Friends, by Kimmery Martin
How Beautiful We Were, by Imbolo Mbue
A Day Like This, by Kelley McNeil
The Man Who Died Twice, by Richard Osman
The Book of Form and Emptiness, by Ruth Ozeki
Fear No Evil, by James Patterson
The Horsewoman, by James Patterson
The Maid, by Nita Prose
Hadley & Grace, by Suzanne Redfearn
The Last Checkmate, by Gabriella Saab
Caitlyn’s Christmas, by Laura Scott
Cooper’s Choice, by Laura Scott
Jayme’s Journey, by Laura Scott
Trent’s Trust, by Laura Scott
At the Edge of the Haight, by Katherine Seligman
The Family You Make, by Jill Shalvis
The Girls I’ve Been, by Tess Sharpe
Great Circle, by Maggie Shipstead
Bacon Grief, by Joel Shoemaker
Tacos for Two, by Betsy St. Amant
Invisible, by Danielle Steel
End of Days, by Brad Taylor
Dinner on Primrose Hill, by Jodi Thomas
City of Shadows, by Victoria Thompson
A Most Clever Girl, by Stephanie Thornton
Right Here Waiting, by Susan May Warren
Sunrise, by Susan May Warren
A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham
The Librarian Always Rings Twice, by Marty Wingate
NON-FICTION
Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution, by H.W. Brands
How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, by Clint Smith
The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, by Rosemary Sullivan
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
The Death of Captain Marvel, by Stan Lee
Wuthering Heights, by Se n Michael Wilson