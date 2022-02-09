AUDIOBOOK

Such a Quiet Place, by Megan Miranda

Three Sisters, by Heather Morris

The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles

DVD

Blue Bloods: The Tenth Season

The Card Counter

The Dry

Dune

Heart of Champions

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

One Shot

Outlander: Season Five

Spencer

FICTION

An Amish Quilting Bee

Dead Dead Girls, by Nekesa Afia

The Wish Book Christmas, by Lynn N. Austin

Someone to Romance, by Mary Balogh

The Hawthorne Legacy, by Jennifer Barnes

The Inheritance Games, by Jennifer Barnes

The Girl Who Could Breathe Underwater, by Erin Bartels

Without Sanction, by Don Bentley

Hour of the Witch, by Chris Bohjalian

As Dawn Breaks, by Kate Breslin

A Cowboy of Legend, by Linda Broday

Boundless, by Jack Campbell

The Last House on the Street, by Diane Chamberlain

State of Terror, by Hillary Rodham Clinton

The Whispering Dead, by Darcy Coates

This Side of Hell, by Brett Cogburn

Razorblade Tears, by S.A. Cosby

Waiting for the Night Song, by Julie Carrick Dalton

Stabbed in the Solarium, by Leighann Dobbs

Extreme Measures: Life Flight, by Lynette Eason

The Stolen Hours, by Allen Eskens

The Saints of Swallow Hill, by Donna Everhart

The Hidden Child, by Louise Fein

State of Grace, by Marie Force

We are Inevitable, by Gayle Forman

The Unheard, by Nicci French

Much Ado About a Latte, by Kathleen Fuller

Dead Man Dancing, by John Galligan

Bad Axe County, by John Galligan

One Step Too Far, by Lisa Gardner

Last Seen Alone, by Laura Griffin

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake, by Alexis J. Hall

Flame, by Helen Hardt

Rise of Light, by Olivia Hawker

Anthem, by Noah Hawley

Never Leave Me, by Jody Hedlund

Downriver South, by Greg Hunt

My Sweet Girl, by Amanda Jayatissa

Proposing Mischief, by Regina Jennings

A Good Day for Chardonnay, by Darynda Jones

Well Played, by Vi Keeland

Plymouth Undercover, by Pamela M. Kelley

Winner Takes All, by Sandra Kitt

Daughters of the Resistance, by Lana Kortchik

Lightning in the Mirror, by Jayne Ann Krentz

A Light in the Window, by Marion Kummerow

The Metal Heart, by Caroline Lea

A Trail of Lies, by Kylie Logan

Adverse Effects, by Patrick Logan

Eight Perfect Hours, by Lia Louise

The Trainwreckers, by Sean Lynch

Doctors and Friends, by Kimmery Martin

How Beautiful We Were, by Imbolo Mbue

A Day Like This, by Kelley McNeil

The Man Who Died Twice, by Richard Osman

The Book of Form and Emptiness, by Ruth Ozeki

Fear No Evil, by James Patterson

The Horsewoman, by James Patterson

The Maid, by Nita Prose

Hadley & Grace, by Suzanne Redfearn

The Last Checkmate, by Gabriella Saab

Caitlyn’s Christmas, by Laura Scott

Cooper’s Choice, by Laura Scott

Jayme’s Journey, by Laura Scott

Trent’s Trust, by Laura Scott

At the Edge of the Haight, by Katherine Seligman

The Family You Make, by Jill Shalvis

The Girls I’ve Been, by Tess Sharpe

Great Circle, by Maggie Shipstead

Bacon Grief, by Joel Shoemaker

Tacos for Two, by Betsy St. Amant

Invisible, by Danielle Steel

End of Days, by Brad Taylor

Dinner on Primrose Hill, by Jodi Thomas

City of Shadows, by Victoria Thompson

A Most Clever Girl, by Stephanie Thornton

Right Here Waiting, by Susan May Warren

Sunrise, by Susan May Warren

A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham

The Librarian Always Rings Twice, by Marty Wingate

NON-FICTION

Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution, by H.W. Brands

How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, by Clint Smith

The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, by Rosemary Sullivan

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Death of Captain Marvel, by Stan Lee

Wuthering Heights, by Se n Michael Wilson

