EASY FICTION

Ruff Day, by Sigmund Brouwer

The Puppy Problem, by Laura James

The Disappearing Act, by Katrina Moore

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

Meet Diana

Minecraft: Escape the Nether!, by Nick Eliopulos

Message in a Bottle, by Victoria Kann

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

William Still and His Freedom Stories: The Father of the Underground Railroad, by Don Tate

JUVENILE FICTION

The Secret of Phantom Island, by Dustin Brady

J.D. and the Great Barber Battle, by J. Dillard

The Tower Rising, by Matt Koceich

Secondhand Horses, by Lauraine Snelling

Legacy of the Inventor, by J.I. Wagner

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Tower of Time, by Lincoln Peirce

Katie the Catsitter: Best Friends for Never, by Colleen A.F. Venable

A Feast for Friends, by Steph Waldo

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

What are Castles and Knights?, by Sarah Fabiny

PICTURE BOOK

I am Golden, by Eva Chen

Big Ship Rescue!, by Chris Gall

Ear Worm!, by Johanna Knowles

Storm!: The Origin of Aquaman’s Seahorse, by Stephen Kort 

Not Enough Lollipops, by Megan Maynor

Not that Pet!, by Smriti Prasadam-Halls

Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes, by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Uni the Unicorn in the Real World, by Paris Rosenthal

The Staring Contest, by Nicholas Solis

Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, by Sonia Sotomayor

Trending Food Videos