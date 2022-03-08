EASY FICTION
Ruff Day, by Sigmund Brouwer
The Puppy Problem, by Laura James
The Disappearing Act, by Katrina Moore
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
Meet Diana
Minecraft: Escape the Nether!, by Nick Eliopulos
Message in a Bottle, by Victoria Kann
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
William Still and His Freedom Stories: The Father of the Underground Railroad, by Don Tate
JUVENILE FICTION
The Secret of Phantom Island, by Dustin Brady
J.D. and the Great Barber Battle, by J. Dillard
The Tower Rising, by Matt Koceich
Secondhand Horses, by Lauraine Snelling
Legacy of the Inventor, by J.I. Wagner
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
The Tower of Time, by Lincoln Peirce
Katie the Catsitter: Best Friends for Never, by Colleen A.F. Venable
A Feast for Friends, by Steph Waldo
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
What are Castles and Knights?, by Sarah Fabiny
PICTURE BOOK
I am Golden, by Eva Chen
Big Ship Rescue!, by Chris Gall
Ear Worm!, by Johanna Knowles
Storm!: The Origin of Aquaman’s Seahorse, by Stephen Kort
Not Enough Lollipops, by Megan Maynor
Not that Pet!, by Smriti Prasadam-Halls
Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes, by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Uni the Unicorn in the Real World, by Paris Rosenthal
The Staring Contest, by Nicholas Solis
Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, by Sonia Sotomayor