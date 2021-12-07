EASY FICTION
The Wing Spell, by Emily Bliss
The Secret Maze, by Katrina Charman
The Shadowlands, by Katrina Charman
The Amazon Princess and the Pea, by Laurie Sutton
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
I Want to be an Engineer, by Laura Driscoll
Penny and Her Sled, by Kevin Henkes
Ponies Unite, by Megan Roth
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Sally Ride, by Atia Abawi
Who were the Navajo Code Talkers?, by James Buckley, Jr.
Virginia Apgar, by Sayantani DasGupta
Clara Lemlich, by Deborah Heilgman
Claudette Colvin, by Lesa Cline-Ransome
Who was David Bowie?, by Margaret Gurevich
Nellie Bly, by Michelle Knudsen
Art is Everywhere: A Book About Andy Warhol, by Jeff Mack
Ruby Bridges, by Kekla Magoon
Sonia Sotomayor, by Meg Medina
Harriet Tubman, by Andrea Davis Pinkney
Margaret Chase Smith, by Ruby Shamir
Florence Griffith Joyner, by Rita Williams-Garcia
JUVENILE DVD
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Space Jam: A New Legacy
JUVENILE FICTION
The Rise of Flynn Rider, by Jen Calonita
Better Together, by Kallie George
Home Again, by Kallie George
Playing the Cards You’re Dealt, by Varian Johnson
The Miracles of Jesus, by Matt Koceich
The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy, by Anne Ursu
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
The Bad Guys in They’re Bee-Hind You!, by Aaron Blabey
Kristy and the Snobs, by Chan Chau and Ann M. Martin
Cold War Correspondent, by Nathan Hale
Besties: Work it Out, by Kayla Miller
Into the Overworld, by Pat + Jen
The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas, by Meredith Rusu
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia, by Daisy Bird
I Wish I Was a Kangaroo, by Jennifer Bové
What was the Plague?, by Roberta Edwards
Glow Down Deep: Amazing Creatures that Light Up, by Lisa Regan
Nature at Night, by Lisa Regan
PICTURE BOOK
Clovis Keeps His Cool, by Katelyn Aronson
Aaron Slater, Illustrator, by Andrea Beaty
You Can Be a Farmer, Too!, by Becky Davies
The Smart Cookie, by Jory John
Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates, by Cheryl B. Klein
20 Big Trucks in the Middle of Christmas, by Mark Lee
Let Me Fix You A Plate: A Tale of Two Kitchens, by Elizabeth Lilly
ABC of Feelings, by Bonnie Lui
What Can You Do With a Rock?, by Pat Zietlow Miller
Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight, by Diana Murray
Meesha Makes Friends, by Tom Percival
Ruby’s Worry, by Tom Percival
Better Together!, by Amy Robach
We Give Thanks, by Cynthia Rylant
Turkey Goes to School, by Wendi Silvano
Bear is a Bear, by Jonathan Stutzman
Thankful, by Elaine Vickers
12 Days of Christmas, by Margaret Wang