EASY FICTION

The Wing Spell, by Emily Bliss

The Secret Maze, by Katrina Charman

The Shadowlands, by Katrina Charman

The Amazon Princess and the Pea, by Laurie Sutton

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

I Want to be an Engineer, by Laura Driscoll

Penny and Her Sled, by Kevin Henkes

Ponies Unite, by Megan Roth

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Sally Ride, by Atia Abawi

Who were the Navajo Code Talkers?, by James Buckley, Jr.

Virginia Apgar, by Sayantani DasGupta

Clara Lemlich, by Deborah Heilgman

Claudette Colvin, by Lesa Cline-Ransome

Who was David Bowie?, by Margaret Gurevich

Nellie Bly, by Michelle Knudsen

Art is Everywhere: A Book About Andy Warhol, by Jeff Mack

Ruby Bridges, by Kekla Magoon

Sonia Sotomayor, by Meg Medina

Harriet Tubman, by Andrea Davis Pinkney

Margaret Chase Smith, by Ruby Shamir

Florence Griffith Joyner, by Rita Williams-Garcia

JUVENILE DVD

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy

JUVENILE FICTION

The Rise of Flynn Rider, by Jen Calonita

Better Together, by Kallie George

Home Again, by Kallie George

Playing the Cards You’re Dealt, by Varian Johnson

The Miracles of Jesus, by Matt Koceich

The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy, by Anne Ursu

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Bad Guys in They’re Bee-Hind You!, by Aaron Blabey

Kristy and the Snobs, by Chan Chau and Ann M. Martin

Cold War Correspondent, by Nathan Hale

Besties: Work it Out, by Kayla Miller

Into the Overworld, by Pat + Jen

The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas, by Meredith Rusu

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia, by Daisy Bird

I Wish I Was a Kangaroo, by Jennifer Bové

What was the Plague?, by Roberta Edwards

Glow Down Deep: Amazing Creatures that Light Up, by Lisa Regan

Nature at Night, by Lisa Regan

PICTURE BOOK

Clovis Keeps His Cool, by Katelyn Aronson

Aaron Slater, Illustrator, by Andrea Beaty

You Can Be a Farmer, Too!, by Becky Davies

The Smart Cookie, by Jory John

Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates, by Cheryl B. Klein

20 Big Trucks in the Middle of Christmas, by Mark Lee

Let Me Fix You A Plate: A Tale of Two Kitchens, by Elizabeth Lilly

ABC of Feelings, by Bonnie Lui

What Can You Do With a Rock?, by Pat Zietlow Miller

Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight, by Diana Murray

Meesha Makes Friends, by Tom Percival

Ruby’s Worry, by Tom Percival

Better Together!, by Amy Robach

We Give Thanks, by Cynthia Rylant

Turkey Goes to School, by Wendi Silvano

Bear is a Bear, by Jonathan Stutzman

Thankful, by Elaine Vickers

12 Days of Christmas, by Margaret Wang

