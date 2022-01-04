EASY FICTION

Trouble in Toyland, by Alan Katz

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Who were Stanley and Livingston?, by Jim Gigliotti

Art is Everywhere, by Jeff Mack

Helen Keller, by Courtney Sheinmel

Who is Queen Elizabeth II?, by Megan Stine

The Girl Who Loved Giraffes and Became the World’s First Griraffologist, by Kathy

Stinson

JUVENILE DVD

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

JUVENILE FICTION

Pony, by R.J. Palacio

The One Thing You’d Save, by Linda Sue Park

How to Train Your Dad, by Gary Paulsen

Pax, Journey Home, by Sara Pennypacker

Newton’s Flaw, by Valerie Tripp

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Sunny Side Up, by Jennifer L. Holm

The Knight at Dawn, by Jenny Laird

The Secret Garden, by Mariah Marsden

Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, by Dav Pilkey

Just Beyond, Volume 3: A Monster’s Lunch, by R.L. Stine

Just Beyond, Volume 4: No Escape, by R.L. Stine

Going Viral: The Mindbending Minecraft Graphic Novel Adventure!, by David

Zoellner

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Set Your Alarm, Sloth!: More Advice for Troubled Animals from Dr. Glider, by Jess

Keating

What was the Harlem Renaissance?, by Sherri L. Smith

Awesome Electronics Projects for Kids: 20 STEAM Projects to Design and Build, by

Colby Tofel-Grehl

In the Desert, by Michaela Weglinski

PICTURE BOOK

Hey, You’re Not Santa!, by Ethan T. Berlin

Merry Christmas, Gus, by Chris Chatterton

Do You Speak Fish?, D.J. Corchin

The Snowflake, by Benji Davies

Misty the Cloud, by Dylan Dreyer

Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal, by William H. McRaven

Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away, by Meg Medina

Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Dancing with Daddy, by Anitra Row Schulte

Cold Turkey, by Corey Rosen Schwartz

How to Catch a Gingerbread Man, by Adam Wallace

Once Upon a Christmas, by Dawn Young

