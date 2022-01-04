EASY FICTION
Trouble in Toyland, by Alan Katz
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Who were Stanley and Livingston?, by Jim Gigliotti
Art is Everywhere, by Jeff Mack
Helen Keller, by Courtney Sheinmel
Who is Queen Elizabeth II?, by Megan Stine
The Girl Who Loved Giraffes and Became the World’s First Griraffologist, by Kathy
Stinson
JUVENILE DVD
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
JUVENILE FICTION
Pony, by R.J. Palacio
The One Thing You’d Save, by Linda Sue Park
How to Train Your Dad, by Gary Paulsen
Pax, Journey Home, by Sara Pennypacker
Newton’s Flaw, by Valerie Tripp
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Sunny Side Up, by Jennifer L. Holm
The Knight at Dawn, by Jenny Laird
The Secret Garden, by Mariah Marsden
Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, by Dav Pilkey
Just Beyond, Volume 3: A Monster’s Lunch, by R.L. Stine
Just Beyond, Volume 4: No Escape, by R.L. Stine
Going Viral: The Mindbending Minecraft Graphic Novel Adventure!, by David
Zoellner
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Set Your Alarm, Sloth!: More Advice for Troubled Animals from Dr. Glider, by Jess
Keating
What was the Harlem Renaissance?, by Sherri L. Smith
Awesome Electronics Projects for Kids: 20 STEAM Projects to Design and Build, by
Colby Tofel-Grehl
In the Desert, by Michaela Weglinski
PICTURE BOOK
Hey, You’re Not Santa!, by Ethan T. Berlin
Merry Christmas, Gus, by Chris Chatterton
Do You Speak Fish?, D.J. Corchin
The Snowflake, by Benji Davies
Misty the Cloud, by Dylan Dreyer
Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal, by William H. McRaven
Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away, by Meg Medina
Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Dancing with Daddy, by Anitra Row Schulte
Cold Turkey, by Corey Rosen Schwartz
How to Catch a Gingerbread Man, by Adam Wallace
Once Upon a Christmas, by Dawn Young