Nov. 16:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 17:
Fire Call
Time: 5:10am
Location: N Market St/E Honeywell
Details: HFD responded to the report of an illegal burn at the above location. The fire was contained in a burn barrel and was extinguished.
Nov. 18:
Traffic Accident
Time: 5:19pm
Location: 500 blk W Orange St
Unit #1: 2009 Chrysler driven by Sandy Bentley (F) (70) of Rankin
Unit #2: 2018 Ford driven by Joan Yaden (F) (61) of Hoopeston
Unit #3: 2016 Freightliner parked and owned by Lincare
Details: HPD, HFD and Arrow were dispatched to the above location for the report of a traffic accident. Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Orange when she crossed the center line and struck Unit 2, who was traveling eastbound. Unit 2 spun and struck Unit 3. Arrow transported two patients to Carle. All vehicles were insured.
Fire Call
Time: 8:38pm
Location: 423 N Dixie Highway (Heritage Health Care)
Details: HFD was Dispatched to a Commercial Fire Alarm at the above location. It was determined to be a someone had burnt popcorn and it set off the alarm. There was no report of injuries.
Nov. 19:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 8:58pm
Location: Parkview Court Apartments
Arrested: Arturo Martinez (M) (28) of Kentland, IN
Details: HPD was given information that Mr. Martinez was in the apartment complex and was wanted on a warrant. He was located and a computer check revealed he had outstanding warrants in both Iroquois County and Newton County, IN. Subject was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await extradition.
Nov. 20:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 21:
Nothing to Report