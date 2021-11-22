Nov. 16:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 17:

Fire Call

Time: 5:10am

Location: N Market St/E Honeywell

Details: HFD responded to the report of an illegal burn at the above location. The fire was contained in a burn barrel and was extinguished.

Nov. 18:

Traffic Accident

Time: 5:19pm

Location: 500 blk W Orange St

Unit #1: 2009 Chrysler driven by Sandy Bentley (F) (70) of Rankin

Unit #2: 2018 Ford driven by Joan Yaden (F) (61) of Hoopeston

Unit #3: 2016 Freightliner parked and owned by Lincare

Details: HPD, HFD and Arrow were dispatched to the above location for the report of a traffic accident. Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Orange when she crossed the center line and struck Unit 2, who was traveling eastbound. Unit 2 spun and struck Unit 3. Arrow transported two patients to Carle. All vehicles were insured.

Fire Call

Time: 8:38pm

Location: 423 N Dixie Highway (Heritage Health Care)

Details: HFD was Dispatched to a Commercial Fire Alarm at the above location. It was determined to be a someone had burnt popcorn and it set off the alarm. There was no report of injuries.

Nov. 19:

Warrant Arrest

Time: 8:58pm

Location: Parkview Court Apartments

Arrested: Arturo Martinez (M) (28) of Kentland, IN

Details: HPD was given information that Mr. Martinez was in the apartment complex and was wanted on a warrant. He was located and a computer check revealed he had outstanding warrants in both Iroquois County and Newton County, IN. Subject was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await extradition.

Nov. 20:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 21:

Nothing to Report

