March 30:
Domestic Battery
Time: 05:15 AM
Location: 500 S 6th Ave, VC Housing Authority Property
Complainant: 47-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Arrested: Brown, Alturo L. (M) (33) of Calumet City IL
Details: Battery occurred to the complainant, who called for the police to respond to the residence. Male was taken to HPD processed, then transported to PSB Danville to await his arraignment before a judge.
Fire Alarm Dispatch
Time: 12:06 PM
Location: 901 W Main Street H.A.R.T.
Details: ADT Called in active smoke and fire alarm to the facility. Turned out no fire or smoke it was ADT Tech working on the system. All fire units cleared the scene
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct
Time: 3:49PM
Location: 800 E McCracken Ave
Arrested: Linsey M Warner(33)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Civil Disturbance. Ms. Warner was located and given a City Notice to appear.
March 31:
DWLS, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Meth
Time: 2:04pm
Location: 200 blk W Main St
Arrested: Marcus Coe (48)(M) of Hoopeston
Roger Catron (63)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Coe and Mr. Catron were in for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed Mr. Coe had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle and subjects found methamphetamines. Both subjects were arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. They were later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
April 1:
Operating uninsured Vehicle and No valid Registration (Traffic Accident)
Time: 3:32pm
Location: 715 S 1st Ave.
Cited: Gerald D. Lingenfelter (M) (76) of Hoopeston
Driver of Unit 1: Gerald D. Lingenfelter (M) (76) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers along with Rossville Ems and HFD responded to the report of a truck vs a building. Unit 1 was traveling Northbound on 1st Ave. from W Orange St. Unit 1 made a left-hand turn into the parking spots for the Fortees Apartments. Mr. Lingenfelter accidently pressed the gas and struck into the front of the Fortees Apartments. Mr. Lingenfelter was given two citations for No valid registration and operating uninsured vehicle.
April 2:
Criminal Trespass to Property
Time: 12:43am
Location: 600 blk S 1st Av
Complainant: 35 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Joel Garcia-Hernandez (M)(28) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a subject to be removed. An investigation found Mr. Garcia-Hernandez has entered the residence without permission and was refusing to leave. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
April 3:
Nothing to report
April 4:
Burglary to Auto
Time/Date Occurred: 4:17pm 4/3/22
Time/Date Arrest: 3:29am 4/4/22
Location: 200 blk W Maple
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Marty Fink (M) (68) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a burglary to auto. At the time of call, officers were unable to located the suspect, Mr. Fink. Later, Mr. Fink came to the police department to report suspicious activity. HPD officers arrested him for the burglary and walked him inside HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Traffic Accident
Time: 1:35PM
Location: W Penn St/S 1St Ave
Unit 1: 2014 Freightliner Tractor driven by Marciara N Mitchell(29)(F) of Glenwood
Details: Driver of unit 1 stated that she was Northbound on S 1st Ave and came to a stop at W Penn St. Driver of Unit 1 stated that she proceeded to turn right on W Penn St. to head East when she struck the Utility Pole owned by Ameren. No injuries were reported, no tickets issued.
April 5:
Nothing to report