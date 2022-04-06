March 30:

Domestic Battery

Time: 05:15 AM

Location: 500 S 6th Ave, VC Housing Authority Property

Complainant: 47-year-old Hoopeston Woman

Arrested: Brown, Alturo L. (M) (33) of Calumet City IL

Details: Battery occurred to the complainant, who called for the police to respond to the residence. Male was taken to HPD processed, then transported to PSB Danville to await his arraignment before a judge.

Fire Alarm Dispatch

Time: 12:06 PM

Location: 901 W Main Street H.A.R.T.

Details: ADT Called in active smoke and fire alarm to the facility. Turned out no fire or smoke it was ADT Tech working on the system. All fire units cleared the scene

Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct

Time: 3:49PM

Location: 800 E McCracken Ave

Arrested: Linsey M Warner(33)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Civil Disturbance. Ms. Warner was located and given a City Notice to appear.

March 31:

DWLS, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Meth

Time: 2:04pm

Location: 200 blk W Main St

Arrested: Marcus Coe (48)(M) of Hoopeston

Roger Catron (63)(M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Coe and Mr. Catron were in for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed Mr. Coe had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle and subjects found methamphetamines. Both subjects were arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. They were later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

April 1:

Operating uninsured Vehicle and No valid Registration (Traffic Accident)

Time: 3:32pm

Location: 715 S 1st Ave.

Cited: Gerald D. Lingenfelter (M) (76) of Hoopeston

Driver of Unit 1: Gerald D. Lingenfelter (M) (76) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers along with Rossville Ems and HFD responded to the report of a truck vs a building. Unit 1 was traveling Northbound on 1st Ave. from W Orange St. Unit 1 made a left-hand turn into the parking spots for the Fortees Apartments. Mr. Lingenfelter accidently pressed the gas and struck into the front of the Fortees Apartments. Mr. Lingenfelter was given two citations for No valid registration and operating uninsured vehicle.

April 2:

Criminal Trespass to Property

Time: 12:43am

Location: 600 blk S 1st Av

Complainant: 35 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Joel Garcia-Hernandez (M)(28) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a subject to be removed. An investigation found Mr. Garcia-Hernandez has entered the residence without permission and was refusing to leave. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

April 3:

Nothing to report

April 4:

Burglary to Auto

Time/Date Occurred: 4:17pm 4/3/22

Time/Date Arrest: 3:29am 4/4/22

Location: 200 blk W Maple

Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Marty Fink (M) (68) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a burglary to auto. At the time of call, officers were unable to located the suspect, Mr. Fink. Later, Mr. Fink came to the police department to report suspicious activity. HPD officers arrested him for the burglary and walked him inside HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Traffic Accident

Time: 1:35PM

Location: W Penn St/S 1St Ave

Unit 1: 2014 Freightliner Tractor driven by Marciara N Mitchell(29)(F) of Glenwood

Details: Driver of unit 1 stated that she was Northbound on S 1st Ave and came to a stop at W Penn St. Driver of Unit 1 stated that she proceeded to turn right on W Penn St. to head East when she struck the Utility Pole owned by Ameren. No injuries were reported, no tickets issued.

April 5:

Nothing to report

