June 9:
Fire Call
Time: 7:34PM
Location: 900 blk of E Wyman
Details: HFD was dispatched for the house full of smoke after a grease fire. No injuries were reported.
June 10:
Possession of Methamphetamine
Time: 3:33am
Location: W Penn St./S 7th Ave
Arrested: Hunter D Wright(25)(M)of Talbot IN
Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop conducted a search and found methamphetamines. Mr. Wright was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.
Accident
Time: 7:44am
Location: 500 Block of N 7th Ave
Unit 1: 2005 Buick Lacrosse Driven by Jennifer A Bays (38) (F) of Rankin IL.
Property: House
Details: Owner of the house stated that she was inside the residence when she heard something hit the front of her house. She exited the house and saw the driver of Unit 1 exit the vehicle and run from the scene of the crash.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 7:10PM
Location: 300 blk of N. 6th Ave
Arrested: Robert B. Colunga(30)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were on patrol when Mr. Colunga was located. A computer search showed him to have an active warrant. Mr. Colunga was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Trespassing, Warrant Arrest
Time: 8:52PM
Location: 710 W Orange St.(Budget Mini-storage)
Arrested: Gage M Fouse(27)(M)of Hoopeston
Stephen T. Spivey(32)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers while on patrol witnessed Mr. Fouse and Mr. Spivey on the property of the above address. A computer search showed Mr. Fouse to have an active Vermilion County warrant. Both Mr. Fouse and Mr. Spivey were transported to HPD for processing. Mr. Spivey was charged with Trespassing and released with a City notice to appear. Mr. Fouse was charged with Trespassing and give a city notice to appear and transported to PSB on the warrant.
June 11:
Fire Call
Time: 07:20 am
Location: S 6th Avenue/W Washington Street
Details: A truck driving down the roadway lost its gas tank from under the frame. It caused gasoline spillage. HFD responded to oil dry the area to prevent further spillage into storm sewer system. Truck was towed by Paul’s Towing.
June 12:
Fire Call to Assist Ambulance
Time: 12:15 pm
Location: 800 block E McCracken Avenue
Details: Rossville Ambulance requested HFD to assistance on a medical call.
Fire Call
Time: 11:49PM
Location: 300 block N 9th Ave
Details: HFD and HPD responded to a call for smoke coming from an outlet. No injuries were reported.
June 13:
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct(City)
Time: 7:47PM
Location: 700 blk of E Honeywell Ave
Arrested: Darrion L Woods(18)(M)of Hoopeston
Ivan S. Sanchez(18)(M)of Danville
Samantha K Shoulders(18)(F)of Hoopeston
Stephanie L Benninger(43)(F)of Hoopeston
17 yr old Male of Hoopeston
17 yr old Male of Hoopeston
14 yr old Male of Hoopeston
15 yr old Male of Hoopeston
16 yr old Male of Hoopeston
15 yr old Male of Hoopeston
14 yr old Male of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above locations for a report of a large fight. Mr. Woods, Mr. Sanchez, Ms. Shoulders, and Ms. Benninger and several Juveniles were arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City Notice to Appear.
June 14:
Fire Call
Time: 12:54pm
Location: State Route 9 / N 1300 E Road
Details: HFD responded to the report of a field fire, Rossville, Rankin, Wellington Fire Departments were requested for tankers and assistance. No report of injuries and no report of damage at the time.
June 15:
Found Property
Details: Found bike at the John Greer School, Owner can claim it at HPD
Fire Call
Time: 09:02
Location: 800 block E Seminary Avenue
Details: A Concerned area resident called in that there was smoke and fire could be seen in the back yard of the residence, but could not tell what was the cause of the smoke and fire. HFD responded to investigate, which turned out to be yard waste and the home owner was watching it.