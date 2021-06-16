June 9:

Fire Call

Time: 7:34PM

Location: 900 blk of E Wyman

Details: HFD was dispatched for the house full of smoke after a grease fire. No injuries were reported.

June 10:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Time: 3:33am

Location: W Penn St./S 7th Ave

Arrested: Hunter D Wright(25)(M)of Talbot IN

Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop conducted a search and found methamphetamines. Mr. Wright was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.

Accident

Time: 7:44am

Location: 500 Block of N 7th Ave

Unit 1: 2005 Buick Lacrosse Driven by Jennifer A Bays (38) (F) of Rankin IL.

Property: House

Details: Owner of the house stated that she was inside the residence when she heard something hit the front of her house. She exited the house and saw the driver of Unit 1 exit the vehicle and run from the scene of the crash.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 7:10PM

Location: 300 blk of N. 6th Ave

Arrested: Robert B. Colunga(30)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were on patrol when Mr. Colunga was located. A computer search showed him to have an active warrant. Mr. Colunga was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.

Trespassing, Warrant Arrest

Time: 8:52PM

Location: 710 W Orange St.(Budget Mini-storage)

Arrested: Gage M Fouse(27)(M)of Hoopeston

Stephen T. Spivey(32)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers while on patrol witnessed Mr. Fouse and Mr. Spivey on the property of the above address. A computer search showed Mr. Fouse to have an active Vermilion County warrant. Both Mr. Fouse and Mr. Spivey were transported to HPD for processing. Mr. Spivey was charged with Trespassing and released with a City notice to appear. Mr. Fouse was charged with Trespassing and give a city notice to appear and transported to PSB on the warrant.

June 11:

Fire Call

Time: 07:20 am

Location: S 6th Avenue/W Washington Street

Details: A truck driving down the roadway lost its gas tank from under the frame. It caused gasoline spillage. HFD responded to oil dry the area to prevent further spillage into storm sewer system. Truck was towed by Paul’s Towing.

June 12:

Fire Call to Assist Ambulance

Time: 12:15 pm

Location: 800 block E McCracken Avenue

Details: Rossville Ambulance requested HFD to assistance on a medical call.

Fire Call

Time: 11:49PM

Location: 300 block N 9th Ave

Details: HFD and HPD responded to a call for smoke coming from an outlet. No injuries were reported.

June 13:

Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct(City)

Time: 7:47PM

Location: 700 blk of E Honeywell Ave

Arrested: Darrion L Woods(18)(M)of Hoopeston

Ivan S. Sanchez(18)(M)of Danville

Samantha K Shoulders(18)(F)of Hoopeston

Stephanie L Benninger(43)(F)of Hoopeston

17 yr old Male of Hoopeston

17 yr old Male of Hoopeston

14 yr old Male of Hoopeston

15 yr old Male of Hoopeston

16 yr old Male of Hoopeston

15 yr old Male of Hoopeston

14 yr old Male of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above locations for a report of a large fight. Mr. Woods, Mr. Sanchez, Ms. Shoulders, and Ms. Benninger and several Juveniles were arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City Notice to Appear.

June 14:

Fire Call

Time: 12:54pm

Location: State Route 9 / N 1300 E Road

Details: HFD responded to the report of a field fire, Rossville, Rankin, Wellington Fire Departments were requested for tankers and assistance. No report of injuries and no report of damage at the time.

June 15:

Found Property

Details: Found bike at the John Greer School, Owner can claim it at HPD

Fire Call

Time: 09:02

Location: 800 block E Seminary Avenue

Details: A Concerned area resident called in that there was smoke and fire could be seen in the back yard of the residence, but could not tell what was the cause of the smoke and fire. HFD responded to investigate, which turned out to be yard waste and the home owner was watching it.

Trending Food Videos