Aug. 25:

Warrant Arrest (VC 2019CM387) Poss. Methamphetamine & Drug Paraphernalia

Time: 02:33 AM

Location: N. 6th Av & W. Main St. Hoopeston

Arrested: Robbins, Kevin L II (26) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD preformed traffic stop on the above listed subject. It was determined that the subject had an outstanding warrant from Vermilion County on him. He was transported to HPD processed and then later transferred to Vermilion County Jail. Prior to transfer it was discovered Mr. Robbins was possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia, which he was also charged with.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 3:47PM

Location: 300 blk of W Maple St

Arrested: Kayla Petty(27)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Petty and a computer search showed her to have an active Vermilion County warrant. Ms. Petty was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported by Vermilion County Deputy to PSB.

Aug. 26:

Nothing to Report

Aug. 27:

False Fire Alarm

Time: 12:45 pm

Location: 423 N Dixie Highway Heritage Health Care

Details: Due to a faulty battery which kept activating the smoke detectors in turn set off the fire alarm. Facility called to cancel the dispatch of the HFD prior to any response. No fire and no smoke.

Aug. 28:

BURGLARY TO STATE SUPPORTED PROPERTY / RESISTING ARREST H21-4168

Time: 04:22 am

Location: 600 Blk E Orange St

Arrested: Daytan L Davis (25) (M) of Rantoul

Details: HPD found Mr. Davis in possession of what they believed was stolen property. When they attempted to stop him, he ran. After a short chase, he was placed in custody. HPD officer transported him immediately to Danville Public Safety Building.

BURGLARY / CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Time: 12:51pm

Location: 100 Blk W Thompson Ave

Details: HPD was patrolling on W Thompson Ave when he came upon a building that appeared to have damage to the back door. When officer checked, the door was unlocked with entry appeared to be gained. It is still under investigation.

Traffic Accident

Time: 6:47pm

Location: W Main St./S 6th Ave.

Unit1: 2008 Honda Accord Ex driven by Thomas J Wray (M) (32) of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on W Main St coming up to the 4-way where the road intersects with S 6th Ave. Unit 1 left the roadway and struck the East facing stop sign knocking it over. Unit 1 was insured and was able to driveaway from the scene.

Aug. 30

Possession of Methamphetamine

Time: 1:42am

Location: 200 Block of N Market St.

Arrested: Megan C Hawk (F) (28) of Paxton

Details: HPD Officers observed a vehicle in the alley of the above location and attempted to make contact and they found Ms. Hawk and she was found with possession of methamphetamine. Ms. Hawk was transported to HPD and processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.

Found Property

Location: Park

Details: A cell phone was found. It can be picked up at the park office after a good description is provided.

Aug. 31

Found Items

Details: 3 cell phones, a Garmin in a black case was found in the street on the corner of N 7th Ave/W McCracken Av. Owner may claim at HPD

