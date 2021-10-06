Sept. 29:

Nothing to Report

Oct. 1:

Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County 20CM661) H21-4922 2021-8695

Time: 6:36PM

Location: 200 Blk of E Main St

Arrested: Elbert W Cannon(55)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Cannon and computer search showed Mr. Cannon to have an active Vermilion County Warrant. Mr. Cannon was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported by a Vermilion County Sheriffs Deputy to the PSB.

Found Item

Details: Male wallet was found in McFerren Park. Owner may come to the station to identify it.

Oct. 2:

Item Found

Details: A set of keys was turned. Found in the area of 2nd Ave and W Penn St. Owner may come to the station to identify them.

Fire Call

Time: 5:33pm

Location: Trego Drive

Details: HFD was called out to the above location for a CO alarm going off. No reports of injuries at the time of call.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 8:13pm

Location: N Market/E Seminary

Arrested: Javier Aguirre (M) (46) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Aguirre because of an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. After a brief foot chase, subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

Oct. 4:

Driving While License is Suspended, operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended registration, Operating a Uninsured Vehicle.

Time: 3:22pm

Location: S 6th St and E Washington

Cited: Marcus C. Coe (M) (47) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Coe. A computer check showed Mr. Coe to have a suspended driver’s license, suspended registration and uninsured vehicle. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with traffic tickets and court date.

Driving While License Suspended

Time: 3:50pm

Location: W Maple/S 4th St.

Cited: Jarrett C Skinner (M) (32) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Skinner. A computer check showed Mr. Skinner to have a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with traffic tickets and court date.

Criminal Trespass to Residence, Battery

Time: 8:18pm

Location: 1100 blk S 2nd Av

Complainant: 48 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Matthew Brown (34) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of subject trespassing on property. Upon arrival, officers arrested Mr. Brown on charges. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

