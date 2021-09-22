Sept. 15:

Warrant Arrest

Time: 7:06pm

Location: 400 block of S 2nd Ave.

Arrested: Kevin L Lambert (M) (35) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. Lambert at the above location and a computer check showed Mr. Lambert to have a warrant out of Iroquois County. Mr. Lambert was transported to HPD where he was process and later taken to the Iroquois County Jail.

Sept. 16

Fire Call

Time: 11:18 am

Location: Autumn Fields Assisted Living, 325 E Orange St

Details: HFD sent for an activated fire alarm at the facility. No reports of injuries or reports of fire.

Sept. 17:

Warrant Arrest, Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 4:35am

Location: 800 blk E McCracken Av

Complainant: 70 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Linsey Warner (F) (33) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched for the report of criminal damage. A computer check revealed that Ms. Warner had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in lieu of bond.

Item found

Details: Cricket phone was found in the 700 blk of W Penn. Owner may come to the station to identify it.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 5:22PM

Location: 824 S Dixie Highway(McDonalds)

Arrested: Breanna Lowe(22)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop made contact with Ms. Lowe. A Computer search showed Ms. Lowe to have an active Ford County Warrant. Ms. Lowe was transported to HPD for processing and transported by a Ford County Deputy to the Ford County jail.

Sept. 18:

Nothing to Report

Sept. 19:

Warrant Arrest

Time: 10:58pm

Location: S 4th Av/W Penn

Arrested: James Shoulders (47) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Shoulders was in for a traffic violation. A computer checked revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

Trending Food Videos