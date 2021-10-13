Oct. 5:
Traffic Accident (PD)
Time: 3:50 pm
Date: 10/4/2021
Location: W Maple St @ S 4th Ave Hoopeston
Unit 1: 2001 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Jarrett C Skinner (32) (M) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Patrick E Clingenpeel (68) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: Driver of Unit 1 proceeded into the intersection did not see Unit 2 striking Unit 2 in the front drivers side of the unit. Driver of Unit 2 went to the hospital for treatment, Both units insured, driver of unit 1 was ticketed for Driving while License suspended.
Oct. 6:
Nothing to Report
Oct. 7:
Wanted on a Warrant
Time: 08:11 AM
Location: S 6th Street/E Maple Street Hoopeston
Arrestee: Livingston, Mason R (M) (33) of Hoopeston
Details: Officer observed the subject at the above location, approached him and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for him out of Vermilion County. Subject was transported to HPD processed and later posted bond, released with new court date.
Domestic Battery
Time: 9:20pm
Location: 719 W Elm St, Fast Lanes
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Joseph Cannon (49) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location in reference to a domestic disturbance. After speaking to both parties, Mr. Cannon was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Oct. 8:
Fire Call
Time: 5:30am
Location: State Route 9/2150 East Rd
Details: HFD and Arrow responded to the report of a single vehicle crash at the above location. HFD arrived on scene, find one person out of the unit, and one person still in the unit not trapped, but still injured. Arrow arrived on scene taking injured to Carle Hoopeston ED for treatment. ISP arrived taking over the scene.
Aggravated Battery
Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm
Location: S Market St. and E Main St.
Arrested: Samantha K Shoulders (F) (18) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to an altercation that took place at the above location. Ms. Shoulders was transported to HPD where she was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon
Time: 11:03pm
Location: 1000 Block of W Main St.
Arrested: James E Miller (M) (28) of Wellington
Details: HPD Officers conducted a Traffic Stop on Mr. Miller at the above location. Mr. Miller was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Oct. 11:
Fire Call
Time: 2:36am
Location: 426 E Honeywell Ave
Details: HFD was called out to smoke in the hallway and the smell of something burning inside an apartment. Firefighters determined that it was an electrical fire. There was no report of injuries or damage at the time of call.
Fire Call
Time: 10:10 AM
Location: 701 E Orange Street, Carle Hoopeston Regional Care Facility
Details: HFD was dispatched to an activated fire alarm for the old Nursing Home Section of the hospital. HFD arrived on scene and reported no visible fire or smoke. Upon further investigation it was determined to be a faulty smoke detector in the section of the complex. All units returned to service.
Oct. 12:
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Time: 2:43pm
Location: 301 W Main St, Hoopeston City Hall
Arrested: Julie Stevens (F) (38) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were notified by a city employee that there was criminal damage to the building. After an investigation, Ms. Stevens was arrested for the above charge. She was processed and transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.