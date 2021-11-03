Oct. 27:
Alcoholic Containers Prohibited in Public Place, Disobeying Police
Time: 1:25 am
Location: 101 W Main St.
Cited: Linsey Warner (F)(33) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers Noticed Ms. Warner drinking from an open alcohol container. Officers also advised her that it was illegal to be drinking in public and she continued to do so. Officers also noticed her pulling on vines from a building and officers asked her to stop she did not. Ms. Warner was given two citations and was released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 21CF540)
Time: 3:36PM
Location: E Main St/S 3rd ST
Arrested: Blake M Meehan(21)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a Noise complaint. Officers located Mr. Meehan and a computer search showed him to have an active warrant from Vermilion County. Mr. Meehan was arrested and taken to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by Vermilion County Deputy.
Oct. 28:
Fire Call
Time: 2:23am
Location: 200 block of W Lincoln St.
Details: Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the above location for smoke coming from the basement. There were no report of injuries or damages at time of call.
Oct. 30:
Found Property
Wallet found on Penn between 2nd and 3rd. It can be claimed at the PD
Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Aggravated Battery to Police Officer, Fail to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Failed to Signal Turn, Disobeying Stop Sign X4, Speeding
Time: 4:49pm
Location: 701 E Orange St, Carle Hospital
Arrested: Latashia Traylor (45) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for Ms. Traylor causing a disturbance and pulling the fire alarm. Officers tried to pull over the subject however subject didn’t stop and made several traffic infractions. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment. She was also given eight traffic citations and a traffic court date.
Oct. 31:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 1:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 2:
House Fire (Mutual Aid)
Time: 10:39 AM
Location: 700 E Elm Street Hoopeston
Details: Hoopeston, Wellington, Rossville Fire Departments responded for a structure fire report along with Arrow Ambulance Service. Upon Arrival, the structure was reported fully involved showing Heavy smoke and flames from the structure. No report of Injuries, No estimate on damage at this time. Overhaul & Salvage work was then completed.