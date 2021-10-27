Oct. 20
Fire Mutual Aid Call
Time: 03:30 AM
Location: Area S of 100 North Rd & State Route 1 Wellington
Details: Wellington Greer Fire Department requested Mutual Aid Tanker to a Residential fire alarm, HFD responded Tanker 65, They arrived on scene and were released by Wellington Greer Fire Department
Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle
Time: 7:37pm
Location: 200 blk W Main St
Arrested: Candido Medina (M) (23) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD stopped the vehicle Ms. Medina was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed she had a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with traffic citations and a traffic court date.
Oct. 21
Traffic Accident, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, No Valid Plates
Time: 9:52pm
Location: S 6th Av/W Washington
Unit #1: 95 GMC Sierra driving by Chelsey Langenfeld (F) (28) of Clarence, IL
Unit #2: 96 Jeep Cherokee parked and owned by Diana Vermiler of Hoopeston
Details: Unit #1 was traveling south on S 6th Av. When the driver attempted to turn east on W Washington, she struck the parked and unoccupied Unit #2. Arrow ambulance responded to the call however no one was transported. Traffic citations and traffic court date was given to the driver of Unit #1.
Oct. 22
Fire Call
Time: 6:39 p.m.
Location: 800 block of East Main St. (alley)
Details: The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to the report of a bunch of brush on fire. No reported injuries or damages at the time of the call.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 8:59 p.m.
Location: S. 1st Ave./W Penn St.
Arrested: Kayla Petty (F) (27) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Ms. Petty was a passenger of for a traffic violation. An investigation found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines in her belongings. She was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Oct. 23
Possession of Meth
Time: 2:17PM
Location: E 4300 N Rd/N Market St
Arrested: Toy L Brown(50)(F)of Milford
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop. A vehicle search showed Ms. Brown to be in possession of meth. Ms. Brown was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage
Time: 9:06pm
Location: 1100 blk Savannah Court
Complainant: 52 year old female
Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to several residences in the area being vandalized. An investigation continues.
Oct. 24
Fire Call
Time: 7:20pm
Location: E Maple St/S 7th St
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for the report of powerlines down and a transformer sparking.
Fire Call
Time: 7:37pm
Location: 200 blk W Elm St
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for the report of a tree limb on a pole and pulling down the powerlines.
Domestic battery
Time: 9:07pm
Location: 500 blk S 2nd Av
Complainant:40 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: David Cannon (42)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called in reference to a domestic disturbance. Mr.Cannon was arrested for domestic battery. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Oct. 25
Nothing to report