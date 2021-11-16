Nov. 9:
Battery (City Ordinance Violation)
Time of Incident: 1:48 pm
Date of Incident: 11/7/2021
Location: 300 block E Main St Hoopeston
Complainant: 16-year-old Male Juvenile of West Terre Haute Indiana
Arrestee: 15-year-old Male Juvenile of Milford IL
Detail: At above time the complainant contacted HPD reference to the issue and battery that occurred. The 15-year-old was located Monday November 8. He came to HPD and officer issued him an NTA to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
No Valid drivers License, Revoked Registration on a Vehicle
Time: 07:33 am
Location: 300 block N 6th Avenue,
Arrestee: Riggle, Robert A (M) (W) Lafayette, Indiana (42)
Details: Computer check showed the registration on a Silver Van was Revoked by the State of Illinois. After stop was conducted it was discovered that the driver had no valid license issued by Illinois or Indiana. Subject was taken into custody and transported to HPD processed then released on NTA for court in Danville.
Fire Call
Time: 9:54pm
Location: 500 blk E Honeywell
Details: HFD responded to the report of the smell of smoke inside an apartment. After investigating the area, the fire department cleared without incident.
Nov. 10:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 11:
Traffic Accident
Time: 2:30PM
Location: W Penn St/S 1st ave
Unit 1: 2007 Volvo Tractor driven by Andrey J Kostak Jr.(46)(M)of Webster Tx.
Details: Unit 1 while traveling westbound on Penn Street struck the crossing gate that came down for an oncoming train. Unit 1 then moved the broken gate off of his semi before leaving and going to Teasdale Foods to unload his trailer. No injuries, No Citations and Unit 1 was insured.
Nov. 12:
FOUND PHONE
Time: 06:30
Details: A Cell phone was found in the area of 6th Ave near the old Vermilion Iron. It can be claimed when it is described to dispatch.
Fire Call
Time: 11:56pm
Location: 800 blk S 4th St
Details: HFD responded to the report of a furnace that was sparking. The fire department investigated the scene and cleared without incident.
Nov. 13:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 14:
Fire Call
Time: 2:10am
Location: 400 Block of E Honeywell Ave.
Details: HFD was called to a smoke alarm going off and the smell of smoke in the resident. Firefighters observed a kitchen pot smoking. No report of injuries or damages at time of call.
Fire Call
Time: 3:57am
Location: State Route 1 and E 4000 N Rd
Details: HFD was called to assist Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department with an accident with injuries.
Nov. 15:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 11:01 pm
Location: Savannah Court
Arrested: Mark A. Carrillo (M) (61) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers went to the above area in search of Mr. Carrillo. Officers made contact with him at a residence and he was transported to HPD where the posted the required bond and he was released with a new court date.
Criminal Damage to Autos
Time: 2:47 pm
Location: 300 W Washington St
Complainant 1: 23-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Complainant 2: 22-year-old Sheldon Man
Details: At the above time and location, Hoopeston Police was requested to respond to complaint of damage done to (2) two separate cars in the area.