Nov. 3:
Traffic Accident
Time: 3:47pm
Location: 1000 blk W Orange
Unit #1: 2009 Toyota Sedan driven by Ana Pop (78)(F) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 1998 Chevy Pickup driven by Thad Finnell (28)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: While Unit #1 was leaving the south entrance to the IGA parking lot, she struck Unit #2 going eastbound on Orange St. No injuries, no tickets and both units were insured.
Aggravated Assault, Trespassing to State Supported Property, Resisting/Obstructing
Time: 4:48pm
Location: 700 blk W Maple St
Complainant: 40 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: 14 year old Hoopeston juvenile
Details: HPD officers were called to the area of the above in reference to a juvenile threatening the complainant. Upon arrival and after a short foot pursuit, the juvenile was arrested. The subject was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
Nov. 4:
Fire Call
Time: 9:39PM
Location: Savannah Court
Details: HFD was dispatched for a CO Detector going off. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 5:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 12:43am
Location: 100 Block of W Main St.
Arrested: Robert B Colunga (M) (30) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. Colunga walking in the above area and he was known to have a warrant out of Vermilion County. Officers confirmed the warrant with Hoopeston Dispatch. Mr. Colunga was transported to the Hoopeston Police Department. Where he was later picked up by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the PSB.
Traffic Accident(Delayed entry)
Date and Time: 11/02/2021 12:27PM
Location: W Orange St/S 3rd Ave
Unit 1: 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Penny Gaddis(70)(F)of Hoopeston
Unit2: 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Patsy Farley(71)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 2 was traveling westbound on West Orange when they stopped to turn left into S 3rd. Ave. While waiting for the oncoming traffic to pass, Unit 2 was struck in the rear by Unit 1. Unit 1 was traveling westbound as well and did not see Unit 2 stopped and struck her in the rear. Both units were insured, both units complained of injuries so EMS was called to the scene. No Citations were issued.
Nov. 6:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 7:
Aggravated Domestic Battery/Unlawful Restraint
Time: 04:19am
Location: 1000B lk Savannah Ct
Arrested: Stefonce T. Moffitt (M)(B) from Champaign
Details: HPD received information a female was being battered and held against her will. Officers arrived to find out the information was correct. Subject was arrested and taken to the Vermilion County Jail.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 7:16pm
Location: 300 Block of W Main St,
Arrested: Julie R Stevens (F)(39)
Details: HPD Officers observed Ms. Stevens walking in the above location. Ms. Steven was known to have a warrant out of Vermilion County. Officers confirmed the warrant through HPD Dispatch. Ms. Steven s was transported to HPD where she was processed. Ms. Stevens was then transported by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office to the PSB.