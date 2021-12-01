Nov. 21:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 22:

Warrant Arrest, Obstructing Identification

Time: 8:48pm

Location: 115 E Orange St.

Arrested: Raychal L Blackburn (F) (33) of Ambia IN , Shawn K Reynolds (M) (40) of Ambia IN

Details: Officers conducted a traffic stop at the above location and after a computer check showed Mr. Reynolds and Mrs. Blackburn to have multiple warrants out of Benton and Newton County Indiana.

Nov. 23:

Breach of Peace

Time: 11:35pm

Location: 400 Block of W Chestnut

Cited: Kelly D. Turner (F)(41) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers were dispatched to the above area for the report of loud music coming from a garage. Officers located the noise and Ms. Turner was given a Notice to Appear in Hoopeston City Court.

Nov. 24:

STRUCTURE FIRE

Time: 12:08

Location: 700 Blk E Thompson Ave

Details: HFD was notified by the resident that their garage roof was on fire. HFD was able to get the fire under control before spreading to the residence. No injuries were reported.

Vehicle Fire

Time: 3:35PM

Location: 900 S Dixie Highway

Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for a tire on fire. HFD was able to get the fire out. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 25:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 26:

Order of Protection Violation H21-5807 2021-10367

Time: 10:15am

Location: 500 Block of N 7th Ave

Arrested: Marty J Fink (M) (68) of Hoopeston

Details: Mr. Fink was arrested for violating an Order of Protection. Mr. Fink was transported to HPD where was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.

Traffic Accident H21-5814

Time: 6:16pm

Location: 700 Blk E Main Street

Unit #1: ’99 GMC Pickup driven by William Hughes (M) (32) of Hoopeston

Unit #2: Power pole owned by Ameren

Cited: William C Hughes (M) (32) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was called to an accident where a utility pole struck was knocked down. Ameren was called to the scene. The Driver of unit 1 was ticketed for no Insurance. No injuries reported.

Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamines with intent to Deliver

Time: 11:23pm

Location: 1100 blk S Dixie Highway

Arrested: Abbie Bohannan (F) (33) of Danville

Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Ms. Bohannan was in for a traffic violation. An investigation found methamphetamines in her belongings. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Nov. 27:

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 3:05am

Location: 115 E Orange, Casey’s

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of criminal damage to a window. An investigation continues.

Nov. 28:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 29:

Nothing to Report

Nov. 30:

Driving while license suspended, Uninsured Vehicle

Time: 4:05PM

Location: College Way/W Penn St

Arrested: Kevin L Robbins II(27)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mr. Robbins to have a Suspended license. Mr. Robbins was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with Vermilion County Court Dates.

