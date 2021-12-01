Nov. 21:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 22:
Warrant Arrest, Obstructing Identification
Time: 8:48pm
Location: 115 E Orange St.
Arrested: Raychal L Blackburn (F) (33) of Ambia IN , Shawn K Reynolds (M) (40) of Ambia IN
Details: Officers conducted a traffic stop at the above location and after a computer check showed Mr. Reynolds and Mrs. Blackburn to have multiple warrants out of Benton and Newton County Indiana.
Nov. 23:
Breach of Peace
Time: 11:35pm
Location: 400 Block of W Chestnut
Cited: Kelly D. Turner (F)(41) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers were dispatched to the above area for the report of loud music coming from a garage. Officers located the noise and Ms. Turner was given a Notice to Appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Nov. 24:
STRUCTURE FIRE
Time: 12:08
Location: 700 Blk E Thompson Ave
Details: HFD was notified by the resident that their garage roof was on fire. HFD was able to get the fire under control before spreading to the residence. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle Fire
Time: 3:35PM
Location: 900 S Dixie Highway
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for a tire on fire. HFD was able to get the fire out. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 25:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 26:
Order of Protection Violation H21-5807 2021-10367
Time: 10:15am
Location: 500 Block of N 7th Ave
Arrested: Marty J Fink (M) (68) of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Fink was arrested for violating an Order of Protection. Mr. Fink was transported to HPD where was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Traffic Accident H21-5814
Time: 6:16pm
Location: 700 Blk E Main Street
Unit #1: ’99 GMC Pickup driven by William Hughes (M) (32) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: Power pole owned by Ameren
Cited: William C Hughes (M) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was called to an accident where a utility pole struck was knocked down. Ameren was called to the scene. The Driver of unit 1 was ticketed for no Insurance. No injuries reported.
Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamines with intent to Deliver
Time: 11:23pm
Location: 1100 blk S Dixie Highway
Arrested: Abbie Bohannan (F) (33) of Danville
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Ms. Bohannan was in for a traffic violation. An investigation found methamphetamines in her belongings. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Nov. 27:
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 3:05am
Location: 115 E Orange, Casey’s
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of criminal damage to a window. An investigation continues.
Nov. 28:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 29:
Nothing to Report
Nov. 30:
Driving while license suspended, Uninsured Vehicle
Time: 4:05PM
Location: College Way/W Penn St
Arrested: Kevin L Robbins II(27)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mr. Robbins to have a Suspended license. Mr. Robbins was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with Vermilion County Court Dates.