March 9:

Traffic Accident

Time: 9:00am

Location: 300 S Market St

Unit #1: 2008 Chrysler driven by Haley Shantz (21) (F) of Hoopeston

Unit #2: 2014 Subaru driven by Ronald Clayborn (66) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were advised that Unit #1 backed into Unit #2. No injuries were reported and both parties were insured. Unit #1 was given a citation for expired registration.

March 10:

Traffic Accident

Time: 5:51PM

Location: 100 blk of E Main St

Unit 1: 2008 Jeep driven by Masie Norton(17)(F)of Rossville

Unit 2: 2021 Hyundai parked by Katherine Murphy(66)(F) of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 advised as she was attempting to park, she struck Unit 2 while the vehicle was legally parked in the parking space.

Traffic Accident (Operating Uninsured Vehicle) (Improper Lane Usage)

Time: 9:35pm

Location: 600 block of E Main St.

Cited: Barbara R Coon (F) (29) of Hoopeston

Unit 1: 2012 Dodge Charger driven by: Barbara R Coon

Details: Unit 1 driven by Ms. Coon struck the back of a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway in the 600 block of E Main St. Ms. Coon was cited for Operating an uninsured vehicle, and Improper Lane usage.

March 11:

Traffic Accident

Time: 07:25 a.m.

Location: 618 W. Orange St. Hoopeston, Monical’s Pizza

Unit 1: 2009 Hyundai SUV driven by Alexis J. Wood (F) (25) of Watseka

Property Damaged: Mail Box of Monical’s Pizza

Details: Unit 1 was observed sliding out of control on the roadway going westbound as it left the roadway striking the mail box. No injuries reported at the time of the accident. Unit 1 was able to be driven away. Unit 1 was cited for No Proof of Insurance.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 5:02 p.m.

Arrested: Titus T. Barber (43) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: Officers were out with Mr. Barber and a computer search showed Mr. Barber had an active warrant through Vermilion County. Mr. Barber was arrested and transported to the HPD for processing and later transported by Vermilion County Deputy to the PSB.

Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct Designated (City Charges)

Time: 7:57 p.m.

Location: 115 E. Orange St. (Casey’s)

Cited: Ronald L. Howe (M) (68) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers responded to the report of a male screaming/yelling at the workers. Mr. Howe was identified as the male by the workers and he was issued a Hoopeston City Citation for Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct. Mr. Howe was given a Hoopeston City Court date.

March 12:

Nothing to Report

March 13:

Nothing to Report

March 14:

Assault (City Ordinance)

Time: 12 PM

Location: 700 blk E Elm Street

Complainant: 36-year-old Hoopeston Male

Arrestee: Fink, Marty Joe Sr. (M) (69) Homeless

Details: At the above time the subject was arrested for the City Charge of Assault, on the complaint from the 36-year-old. Subject was transported to HPD processed and released on Notice to Appear for City Court.

