March 9:
Traffic Accident
Time: 9:00am
Location: 300 S Market St
Unit #1: 2008 Chrysler driven by Haley Shantz (21) (F) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2014 Subaru driven by Ronald Clayborn (66) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were advised that Unit #1 backed into Unit #2. No injuries were reported and both parties were insured. Unit #1 was given a citation for expired registration.
March 10:
Traffic Accident
Time: 5:51PM
Location: 100 blk of E Main St
Unit 1: 2008 Jeep driven by Masie Norton(17)(F)of Rossville
Unit 2: 2021 Hyundai parked by Katherine Murphy(66)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 advised as she was attempting to park, she struck Unit 2 while the vehicle was legally parked in the parking space.
Traffic Accident (Operating Uninsured Vehicle) (Improper Lane Usage)
Time: 9:35pm
Location: 600 block of E Main St.
Cited: Barbara R Coon (F) (29) of Hoopeston
Unit 1: 2012 Dodge Charger driven by: Barbara R Coon
Details: Unit 1 driven by Ms. Coon struck the back of a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway in the 600 block of E Main St. Ms. Coon was cited for Operating an uninsured vehicle, and Improper Lane usage.
March 11:
Traffic Accident
Time: 07:25 a.m.
Location: 618 W. Orange St. Hoopeston, Monical’s Pizza
Unit 1: 2009 Hyundai SUV driven by Alexis J. Wood (F) (25) of Watseka
Property Damaged: Mail Box of Monical’s Pizza
Details: Unit 1 was observed sliding out of control on the roadway going westbound as it left the roadway striking the mail box. No injuries reported at the time of the accident. Unit 1 was able to be driven away. Unit 1 was cited for No Proof of Insurance.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 5:02 p.m.
Arrested: Titus T. Barber (43) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: Officers were out with Mr. Barber and a computer search showed Mr. Barber had an active warrant through Vermilion County. Mr. Barber was arrested and transported to the HPD for processing and later transported by Vermilion County Deputy to the PSB.
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct Designated (City Charges)
Time: 7:57 p.m.
Location: 115 E. Orange St. (Casey’s)
Cited: Ronald L. Howe (M) (68) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers responded to the report of a male screaming/yelling at the workers. Mr. Howe was identified as the male by the workers and he was issued a Hoopeston City Citation for Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct. Mr. Howe was given a Hoopeston City Court date.
March 12:
Nothing to Report
March 13:
Nothing to Report
March 14:
Assault (City Ordinance)
Time: 12 PM
Location: 700 blk E Elm Street
Complainant: 36-year-old Hoopeston Male
Arrestee: Fink, Marty Joe Sr. (M) (69) Homeless
Details: At the above time the subject was arrested for the City Charge of Assault, on the complaint from the 36-year-old. Subject was transported to HPD processed and released on Notice to Appear for City Court.