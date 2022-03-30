March 23:
Nothing to report
March 24:
Fire Call
Time: 8:09pm
Location: 701 E Orange St. (Hoopeston ER)
Details: HFD was called to assist EMS with a lift assist.
March 25:
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 2021CF42)
Time: 3:14PM
Location: E Main St/S Market St
Arrested: Kayla R Petty(27)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Petty and a computer search showed her to have an active warrant. Ms. Petty was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and then transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.
March 26:
Nothing to report
March 27:
Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land
Time: 3:37am
Location: 500 S 6th Av, Parkview Court
Arrested: Jason Reyes (34) (M) of Hoopeston
Carrie Arce (43) (F) of Hoopeston
Details : HPD officers were dispatched to Parkview Court Apartments for subjects being inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant. Upon arrival they found Mr. Reyes and Ms. Arce inside. They were arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. Both subjects were released on a notice to appear in county court.
Disobeying Police (CITY)
Time: 3:51PM
Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave
Arrested: Marty Fink(68)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a suspicious person. Mr. Fink was located and arrested for disobeying police. Mr. Fink was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City Notice to Appear.
March 28:
Fire Call
Time: 11:07
Location: State Route 9 and N 2100 East Road
Details: HFD along with Vermilion County Sheriff Department responded to the report of a vehicle vs a ditch and the report of the vehicle upside down. There was no report of injuries at the time of call.