March 1:
Nothing to Report
March 2:
Vermillion County Indiana Warrant, Driving While License Revoked, No Insurance,
Time: 09:45 AM
Location: W Main St/S Dixie Highway Hoopeston
Arrestee: Jackie E Winchester (M) (45) of Rossville IL
Details: Officers were actively looking for a Hyundai Sonata that had been taken supposedly by the Arrestee without permission. After the stop of the unit, it was determined that the Arrestee was in violation of traffic laws of Illinois. While running checks on his driving privileges it was found he was wanted on a Warrant out of Vermillion County Indiana for Possession of Stolen Property. He was transported to HPD where he was processed and then later transported to the PSB in Danville to await extradition to Indiana.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion Co. 2022CM82)
Time: 6:01PM
Location: N Market St/E Young Ave
Arrested: Bradley S David(35)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. David and a computer search showed him to have an active warrant out of Vermilion County. Mr. David was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.
March 3:
Nothing to Report
March 4:
Nothing to Report
March 5:
Breach of Peace Constituting Disorderly Conduct (City) (Warrant Arrest)
Time: 11:09am
Location: 206 S 1st Ave (Multi-Agency Center) and Hoopeston Police Dept.
Arrested: Linsey M Warner(33)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were was stopped due to a dispute outside the above location. Ms. Warner was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City Notice to appear. Also Ms. Warner was given a Vermilion County Court Date.
Trespass, Criminal Damage (City Charges)
Time: 3:34pm
Location: 700 block of S 6th Ave
Arrested: Morgan L Hurt (F) (20) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of two subjects going to into a resident without permission. Ms. Hurt was transported to HPD where she was processed and later released with two city citations.
March 6:
Fire Call
Time: 12:08am
Location: 325 E Orange Av, Autumn Fields
Details: HFD was dispatched to the report of a fire alarm. The alarm was investigated and proved to be false.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 9:35pm
Location: 301 W Main St, Hoopeston Police Dept
Arrested: Tasha Uppinghouse (31) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: Ms. Uppinghouse turned herself in to the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was processed and released after posting bond and receiving a new court date.
March 7:
Nothing to Report