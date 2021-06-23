June 16:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 10:00am
Location: 300 block E Penn
Arrested: Blake M. Meehan (M) (20) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time the subject was taken into custody two Vermilion County warrants 2021CF164 CT1 FTA Pretrial possession of controlled substance. 2020CF462 CT1 FTA pretrial possession controlled substance. Mr. Meehan was transported to Hoopeston PD to await transport to the PSB in Danville. Subject held on a no bond warrant.
June 17:
June 18:
Wanted on Warrant (Turned self in)
Time: 2:49pm
Location: Hoopeston Police Department
Arrestee: Lackey, Travis C (M) (44) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time came to HPD and advised that he had a warrant with Bond money. Subject was processed and released with a new court date after posting required bond.
Disobeying Police (city)
Time: 7:50pm
Location: 619 E McNeil, Union Park
Arrested: 16 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a dispute between juveniles. Upon arrival, all subjects were asked to leave the park. The 16 year old juvenile refused and officers arrested him. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released to a parent and was given a city citation and court date.
Residential Burglary
Time: 9:10pm
Location: 400 blk E Honeywell
Complainant: 27 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD officers responded to the report of a burglary. An unknown subject took several items out of the residence without permission. An investigation continues.
June 19:
Violation of Order of Protection
Time of occurrence: 1:10pm
Time of Report: 7:24pm
Location: 600 blk E McNeil
Complainant: 38 year old female
Arrested: Harrington Matherne (49) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers took a report in reference to a violation of order protection. Subject was located and arrested on above charge. He was taken to HPD, processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage (Under)
Time: 7:48pm
Location: 900 blk S 2nd Av
Complainant: 52 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD officers were called out in reference to criminal damage to a security camera. An investigation continues.
June 20:
Driving while license revoked
Time: 7:21PM
Location: 101 W Main St (Tedd’s Home Beverage)
Arrested: Ronald J Weigand (37) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Weigand to have a revoked license. Mr. Weigand was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.
Driving while license suspended
Time: 8:45PM
Location: 226 N Market
Arrested: Jordan Davis-Ervin (30) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop, a computer search showed Mr. Davis-Ervin to have a suspended license. Mr. Davis-Ervin was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.
June 21:
June 22:
Disobeying Police (city), Disobeying Stop Sign (traffic)
Time: 12:41am
Location: 100 blk N 4th St
Arrested: Travis Houser (M) (30) of Rossville
Details: HPD officers stopped subject for a traffic violation. He refused to obey officers and was arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and traffic ticket.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion Co.19TR5810), Driving While License suspended
Time: 4:25pm
Location: N 6th Ave / W Honeywell Ave.
Arrested: Travis L Begley (M) (35) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Begley to have a Vermilion County Warrant and also to have a suspended driver’s license . Mr. Begley was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Warrant Arrest (Ford County 20-332)
Time: 5:40pm
Location: 301 W Main St. (Hoopeston Police Department)
Arrested: Darren M Wood (M) (37) of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Wood came to HPD to turn himself in on an active Ford County warrant (20-332). Mr. Wood posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion 21CF329 and Champaign Co
Time: 7:41PM
Location: E Main St/S Market St
Arrested: Haley M Edwards(F)(25) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Edwards and a computer search showed Ms. Edwards to have an active Vermilion County warrant and an active Champaign Co. warrant. Ms. Edwards was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.