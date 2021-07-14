July 6:
Warrant Arrest Vermilion County & Champaign County
Time: 09:03 am
Location: 700 W Main St Hoopeston, IL
Arrested: Lane, Joshua E (M) (44) of Hoopeston
Warrant 1: Vermilion County F.T.A. Traffic Offenses
Warrant 2: Champaign County F.T.A. Child Support Case
Details: Officer observed a subject driving with Temporary Tag on the front of the unit and regular plate on the back. When Computer check was preformed, the subject was found to have the 2 warrants. He posted required bond and was release after processing.
Fire Call
Time: 2:21
Location: N 1300 East Rd/State Route 9 Hoopeston IL
Details: HFD was dispatched to an accident at the above location for a vehicle vs a vehicle no entrapment. No serious injuries were reported.
Fire Call
Time: 10:00pm
Location: 1406 Warrington Av, Bryant’s Recycling
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for mutual aide.
Fire Call
Time: 10:14pm
Location: 426 E Honeywell, Centennial Manor
Details: HFD and HPD was dispatched to the above location for smoke showing from an apartment. The resident left something on the stove. No injuries were reported.
July 7:
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 7:16pm
Location: 115 E Orange St, Casey’s
Complainant: 54 year old male employee
Details: HPD officers were called in reference to damage to a door. An investigation continues.
July 8:
Nothing to Report
July 9:
Warrant Arrest (VC Warrants 2)
Time: 05:03 am
Location: 400 Block of W Chestnut St
Arrested: Simpson, Lacy D (F) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: After arriving in the area of a disturbance, the female was made contact with and found to have 2 warrants for her arrest issued by Vermilion County. 1: 20CF103 FTA Possession of Methamphetamine. 2: 21TR1000 FTA Bond Return DWLS. Female was transferred to the custody of VC Sheriff taken to PSB Danville to post bond or await hearing.
Traffic Accident H21-3183
Time: 5:19pm
Location: N Market St / E Honeywell Ave
Unit 1: 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Driven by Morgan Gash (18) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 1995 GMC Pickup driven by Shane Deaton (21) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 advised that she came to a complete stop at the stop sign at N Market St. and e Honeywell Ave. She looked both ways and proceeded to enter the intersection when Unit 2 said he was driving north bound when unit 1 pulled into the intersection in front of him. He said that he hit his brakes but was not able to stop fast enough to avoid accident. Mr. Deaton was issued a citation for Operation of uninsured motor vehicle.
July 11:
Aggravated Domestic Battery, Warrant Arrest
Time: 1:15am
Location: 400 blk E Seminary
Complainant: 35 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Travis Houser (30) (M) of Hoopeston
Details HPD officers were called out in reference to a domestic battery. A computer check revealed Mr. Houser had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. He was arrested for above listed charges and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Possession of Methamphetamine
Time: 6:58pm
Location: 100 blk W Thompson
Arrested: Julie Stevens (38) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were doing routine checks of abandoned buildings and found Ms. Stevens trespassing inside. Upon investigation, methamphetamine was found on her person. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 9:56pm
Location: 1100 blk Savannah Ct
Details: HPD officers went to the above area for the report of juveniles shining flashlights in an abandoned residence. While in the area, officers found 2 windows to be broken. An investigation continues.
July 13:
Abandoned Vehicle
Time: 01:30AM
Location: 500 Blk E Thompson Ave
Details: HPD responded to above ref a motorcycle abandoned. The vehicle was towed to Knuth’s impound lot. The motorcycle did not return as stolen. HPD is attempting to locate the owner.
Found Item
Details: Cell phone was found on 3rd St and E Maple. Owner may come to the station to identify it.