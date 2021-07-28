July 21:

Disorderly Conduct

Time: 6:20pm

Location: 1030 W Chestnut St. Hoopeston IGA

Arrested: Linda S. Drollinger (F) (56) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Received a call in refence to Harassment at the above location and time. Mrs. Drollinger was cited and given a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.

July 22:

Nothing to Report

July 23:

Nothing to Report

July 24:

Found Ring

Details: A ring was found in one of the holding cells at the Hoopeston Police Department. It can be claimed at the PD if given the proper description.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 8:13pm

Location: 500 blk S 6th Av

Arrested: Acelynn Swartz (F) (21) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a domestic issue. A computer check revealed Ms. Swartz had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released and given a new court date.

Domestic Battery

Time: 8:13pm

Location: 500 blk S 6th Av

Complainant: 21 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Quartez Jackson (M) (22) of Danville

Details: HPD officer were called to the above location for the report of a domestic battery. Mr. Jackson was arrested and taken to HPD. After being processed, subject was transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

July 25:

Traffic accident, Violation of classification

Time: 4:19PM

Location: N 3rd St/E Honeywell Ave

Unit 1: 1999 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Mark A Miller(42)(M)of Wellington

Details: Unit 1 was West bound on E Honeywell Ave. when he observed a grey sedan traveling Northbound on N. 3rd St. when he believed the vehicle was traveling too fast to stop at the yield sign so he dropped his motorcycle to avoid colliding with the vehicle. Mr. Miller was citied for Violation of Classification. No injuries were reported.

July 26:

Fire Call

Time: 1:51am

Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to a dumpster fire at the above location. The fire was extinguished without incident. An investigation continues.

Battery (City Ord)

Time: 1:39pm

Date: July 25, 2021

Location: 400 block S 2nd Avenue

Complainant: Hoopeston Woman (45)

Cited: Cannon, Elbert W (M) (54) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above time the complainant contact HPD reference to being battered by the male subject. Male was later located and issued NTA with court appearance to City Court.

Warrant Arrest, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Time: 2:26PM

Location: Bank St/E Main St

Arrested: Belinda D Solis(37)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers while on patrol saw Ms. Solis. A computer check showed Ms. Solis to have an active warrant through Vermilion County. Ms. Solis was arrested and transfer to PSB.

Driving while license suspended, Illegal transportation of alcohol, Operating uninsured motor vehicle.

Time: 5:10PM

Location: 400 blk of E Penn St

Arrested: Jordan Davis-Ervin(30)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Davis-Ervin to have a suspended license. Mr. Davis-Ervin was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with Vermilion County Court Dates.

July 27:

Traffic Accident

Time: 6:45pm

Location: 700 blk Scott Dr

Unit 1: 2004 Pontiac driven by Rhonda Stump (F) (58) of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2016 Ford driven by Jaren West (M) (23) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was called to the above location for the report of an accident. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 were backing from driveways, did not see each other, and struck. No tickets were issued, no injuries and both vehicles were insured.

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 10:43pm

Location: 700 blk Scott Dr

Complainant: 17 year old male

Details: HPD was called to the report of criminal damage to a vehicle. An investigation continues.

