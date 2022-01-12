Jan. 4

Fire Call

Time: 7:41PM

Location: 600 blk of E Maple

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above located for shed on fire. Fire was put out, no injuries were reported.

Jan. 5

Nothing to Report

Jan. 6

Warrant Arrest

Time: 12:11am

Location: 300 blk Front St

Arrested: Charles Parham (31) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for an unrelated incident. A computer check revealed Mr. Parham had outstanding warrants through Vermilion County and IDOC. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

Jan. 7

Nothing to Report

Jan. 8

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Time: 1/8/2022 01:53am

Location: 900 W Orange St.

Cited: Kenneth M Hinkle (M) (69) of Ambia, IN

Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. Hinkle driving with no taillights on. Mr. Hinkle was stopped at the above location and he was cited for operating an Uninsured Vehicle. Mr. Hinkle was given a Traffic Citation and a Vermilion County Court date.

Jan. 10

Nothing to Report

Jan. 11

Fire Call

Time: 08:32 AM

Location: 200 E Main Street Hoopeston

Details: At the above time, HPD received a report of odor of something burning in the area, HFD and HPD all responded and checked. Found no evidence of illegal burning in the area or any building issues.

