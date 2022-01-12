Jan. 4
Fire Call
Time: 7:41PM
Location: 600 blk of E Maple
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above located for shed on fire. Fire was put out, no injuries were reported.
Jan. 5
Nothing to Report
Jan. 6
Warrant Arrest
Time: 12:11am
Location: 300 blk Front St
Arrested: Charles Parham (31) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for an unrelated incident. A computer check revealed Mr. Parham had outstanding warrants through Vermilion County and IDOC. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Jan. 7
Nothing to Report
Jan. 8
Operating an Uninsured Vehicle
Time: 1/8/2022 01:53am
Location: 900 W Orange St.
Cited: Kenneth M Hinkle (M) (69) of Ambia, IN
Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. Hinkle driving with no taillights on. Mr. Hinkle was stopped at the above location and he was cited for operating an Uninsured Vehicle. Mr. Hinkle was given a Traffic Citation and a Vermilion County Court date.
Jan. 10
Nothing to Report
Jan. 11
Fire Call
Time: 08:32 AM
Location: 200 E Main Street Hoopeston
Details: At the above time, HPD received a report of odor of something burning in the area, HFD and HPD all responded and checked. Found no evidence of illegal burning in the area or any building issues.