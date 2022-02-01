Jan. 27:

Traffic Accident

Time: 2:23pm

Location: South Market St. and East Penn St.

Unit 1: 2008 Chevrolet Wagon Driven by Keith Bell (M) (51) of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2015 Mustang Driven by Joanne Gress (F) (66) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers were called to the report of an accident with no injuries at the intersection of South Market St. and East Penn St. Driver of Unit 1 was traveling northbound on S Market St. came to the stop sign at E Penn St. Stopped and looked both ways and proceeded through the intersection striking into Unit 2. There was no injuries both vehicles were insured and no tickets were issued Unit 2 was towed by Knuth’s Towing out of Hoopeston.

Jan. 28:

FIRE CALL

Time: 00:51

Location: 200 Blk E Main St

Details: HFD was called to the above location for a CO2 detector activation. The owner of the building and Ameren was requested to respond by the Fire Chief. The scene was turned over to the building owners. No reports of injuries.

FIRE CALL 22-0011

Time: 04:16

Location: 500 Blk N 6th Ave.

Details: HFD was called to the above location reference a fire alarm activation. HPD and HFD both responded. Officers on scene reported nothing showing. HFD cleared the scene with nothing showing.

Burglary to Business

Time: 06:30 AM

Location: KBA Limited 100 N 1st Avenue

Details: At the above time and location, Owners reported that person(s) unknown and without any permission entered onto the property. Forced Entry to a building and removed property. Investigation continues.

Jan. 29:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO REAL PROP, RESISTING/OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER

Time: 08:17

Location: 112 E Main Street 112 Wine & Coffee shop

Arrested: Linsey M Warner (33) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was called to the above business ref Ms. Warner inside causing problem. She was previously barred from the property. After a short foot chase (while she was in hand cuffs) she was placed under arrest. She was transported to the PD where she was processed and released with a mandatory court date.

Jan. 30:

Disobeying Police (CITY)

Time: 6:58am

Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave

Arrested: Breanna M Johnson(22)(F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance. Ms. Johnson was located and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City notice to appear.

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Time: 9:36am

Location: 300 blk of W Washington St.

Complainant: 22 year old Female of Hoopeston

Arrested: William J Rossolillie Jr(23)(M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance. Mr. Rossolille was located and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to the PSB.

Jan. 31:

Fire Call

Time of Call: 1:00 PM

Clear Time: 1:10 PM

Location: Teasdale Foods, Building # 313, 215 W Washington St Hoopeston

Details: Alarm company contacted HFD to respond to investigation of a Water Flow alarm for the facility showing activated. HFD responded and reported Malfunctioning alarm.

Driving while license suspended

Time: 2:53PM

Location: S Market St/E Lincoln St

Arrested: Jonny Holt(41)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mr. Holt to have a suspended license. Mr. Holt was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later given a Vermilion County notice to appear.

Trending Food Videos