Jan. 27:
Traffic Accident
Time: 2:23pm
Location: South Market St. and East Penn St.
Unit 1: 2008 Chevrolet Wagon Driven by Keith Bell (M) (51) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2015 Mustang Driven by Joanne Gress (F) (66) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers were called to the report of an accident with no injuries at the intersection of South Market St. and East Penn St. Driver of Unit 1 was traveling northbound on S Market St. came to the stop sign at E Penn St. Stopped and looked both ways and proceeded through the intersection striking into Unit 2. There was no injuries both vehicles were insured and no tickets were issued Unit 2 was towed by Knuth’s Towing out of Hoopeston.
Jan. 28:
FIRE CALL
Time: 00:51
Location: 200 Blk E Main St
Details: HFD was called to the above location for a CO2 detector activation. The owner of the building and Ameren was requested to respond by the Fire Chief. The scene was turned over to the building owners. No reports of injuries.
FIRE CALL 22-0011
Time: 04:16
Location: 500 Blk N 6th Ave.
Details: HFD was called to the above location reference a fire alarm activation. HPD and HFD both responded. Officers on scene reported nothing showing. HFD cleared the scene with nothing showing.
Burglary to Business
Time: 06:30 AM
Location: KBA Limited 100 N 1st Avenue
Details: At the above time and location, Owners reported that person(s) unknown and without any permission entered onto the property. Forced Entry to a building and removed property. Investigation continues.
Jan. 29:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO REAL PROP, RESISTING/OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER
Time: 08:17
Location: 112 E Main Street 112 Wine & Coffee shop
Arrested: Linsey M Warner (33) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was called to the above business ref Ms. Warner inside causing problem. She was previously barred from the property. After a short foot chase (while she was in hand cuffs) she was placed under arrest. She was transported to the PD where she was processed and released with a mandatory court date.
Jan. 30:
Disobeying Police (CITY)
Time: 6:58am
Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave
Arrested: Breanna M Johnson(22)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance. Ms. Johnson was located and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a City notice to appear.
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Time: 9:36am
Location: 300 blk of W Washington St.
Complainant: 22 year old Female of Hoopeston
Arrested: William J Rossolillie Jr(23)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance. Mr. Rossolille was located and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to the PSB.
Jan. 31:
Fire Call
Time of Call: 1:00 PM
Clear Time: 1:10 PM
Location: Teasdale Foods, Building # 313, 215 W Washington St Hoopeston
Details: Alarm company contacted HFD to respond to investigation of a Water Flow alarm for the facility showing activated. HFD responded and reported Malfunctioning alarm.
Driving while license suspended
Time: 2:53PM
Location: S Market St/E Lincoln St
Arrested: Jonny Holt(41)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mr. Holt to have a suspended license. Mr. Holt was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later given a Vermilion County notice to appear.