Jan. 19:
Nothing to Report
Jan. 20:
Wanted on Warrant out of Yavapai County in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Time: 4:19pm
Location: 400 Block of W Chestnut
Arrested: Devan M Turner (M) (26) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop where Mr. Turner was found in the car. A computer check showed Mr. Tuner to have a warrant out Yavapai County, Ariz. Mr. Turner was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety in Danville where he will await extradition from Yavapai County.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 9:31pm
Location: 500 blk S 6th Av, Parkview Court
Arrested: Michelle Coffey (F) (45) of Hoopeston
Details: While on patrol, HPD officers stopped to investigate a possible domestic situation. Upon investigation, a computer check revealed Ms. Coffey had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later picked up by an Iroquois County Deputy and taken to their jail in lieu of bond.
Jan. 21:
Nothing to Report
Jan. 22:
Nothing to Report
Jan. 23:
Possession of Methamphetamines, Domestic Battery, Communication with a Witness
Time: 7:19pm
Location: 300 blk W Main St
Complainant: 32 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Brian Kinnaird (M) (41) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a 911 hang up. After an investigation, Mr. Kinnaird was arrested for the above charges. Subject was processed and later taken to the PSB to await arraignment.
Jan. 24:
Aggravated U.U.W(Unlawful Use of Weapon), U.U.W by a felon, driving while license revoked, Unlawful display of registration, Operating Uninsured motor vehicle.
Time: 8:45pm
Location: 715 W Elm St. (Plaza Commons)
Arrested: Troy A. Knight (M) (36) of Hoopeston
Details: Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Knight and he was found with a fire arm and with false plates on the vehicle and no insurance as well. Mr. Knight also had a revoked driver license. Mr. Knight was transported to HPD where he processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Jan. 25:
Structure Fire (Mutual Aid)
Call Time: 6:12 AM
Clear Time: 8:40 AM
Location: 700 Block E Penn St
Details: HFD, Arrow, HPD, WFD, RFD, all responded to an early morning house fire. Occupant was out of the house. House damage estimates were not available at the time of blotter entry. No reports of Injuries.
Note: HFD request to remind the motorist to stay away from fire scene due to equipment spread out over the roadways, and safety of the Fire Team. Please Do Not Drive Across Fire Hoses as it can cause significant damage to the hoses and potential for injury if one ruptures and hits someone.