Jan. 12:
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Burglary, Escape
Time: 7:23pm
Location: 901 W Main St, HART Animal Shelter
Arrested: Jason Reyes (34) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of an alarm. Officers found one of the doors to be open and damaged. An investigation found Mr. Reyes to previously be inside the shelter. He was later found and arrested. After subject was processed at HPD, he was taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Jan. 14:
Domestic Battery
Time: 12:09PM
Location: 200 blk of N 9th Ave
Complainant: 75 yr old Hoopeston Male
Arrested: Gage Fouse(27)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Domestic Battery. Mr. Fouse was located and arrested. Mr. Fouse was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to the PSB.
Jan. 15:
THEFT
Time: 3:09 pm
Location: 200 Blk E. Lincoln St.
Details: HPD responded to above ref a theft of 2 Ladders. HPD will continue to investigate the incident.
Warrant Arrest, DWLS, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle
Time: 5:52pm
Location: 700 blk W Main St
Arrested: Roy Jones (41) (M) of Hoopeston
Robert Colunga (30) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Mr. Jones was arrested for DWLS. The passenger, Mr. Colunga was arrested for an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. They were both taken to HPD to be processed. Mr. Jones was given 2 traffic citations and released with a traffic court date. Mr. Colunga was released with a new court date.
Theft
Time: 10:28pm
Location: 300 blk W Washington
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a theft of a license plate. An investigation continues.
Jan. 16:
Fire Call, Traffic Accident
Time: 1:06am
Location: S 7th Av/W Penn St
Unit #1: 2009 Ford Escape driven by an unknown driver, owned by George Watson of Hoopeston
Unit #2: Parked 2015 trailer owned by Jesus Zarate of Hoopeston
Details: HPD, HFD and Arrow responded to a traffic accident at the above location. Unit #1 was traveling eastbound on west Penn St when it struck a legally parked trailer. Witness on scene advised they saw a male leave the area after the accident. One passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation continues.
Traffic Accident
Time: 3:15PM
Location: 300 blk of E Lincoln St
Unit 1: 2010 Ford F150 driven by Claude A Bridgman(34)(M)of Hoopeston
Unit 2: Parked 2007 Honda Accord owned by Jason Funk of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 was reversing out of the driveway by the residence. Unit 2 was parked on the North side of the roadway by that residence. While backing up, Unit 1 struck Unit 2 driver side with its passenger side bumper. Both vehicles are insured. No citations issued.
Jan. 17:
Nothing to Report