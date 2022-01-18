Jan. 12:

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Burglary, Escape

Time: 7:23pm

Location: 901 W Main St, HART Animal Shelter

Arrested: Jason Reyes (34) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of an alarm. Officers found one of the doors to be open and damaged. An investigation found Mr. Reyes to previously be inside the shelter. He was later found and arrested. After subject was processed at HPD, he was taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Jan. 14:

Domestic Battery

Time: 12:09PM

Location: 200 blk of N 9th Ave

Complainant: 75 yr old Hoopeston Male

Arrested: Gage Fouse(27)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of Domestic Battery. Mr. Fouse was located and arrested. Mr. Fouse was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to the PSB.

Jan. 15:

THEFT

Time: 3:09 pm

Location: 200 Blk E. Lincoln St.

Details: HPD responded to above ref a theft of 2 Ladders. HPD will continue to investigate the incident.

Warrant Arrest, DWLS, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Time: 5:52pm

Location: 700 blk W Main St

Arrested: Roy Jones (41) (M) of Hoopeston

Robert Colunga (30) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Mr. Jones was arrested for DWLS. The passenger, Mr. Colunga was arrested for an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. They were both taken to HPD to be processed. Mr. Jones was given 2 traffic citations and released with a traffic court date. Mr. Colunga was released with a new court date.

Theft

Time: 10:28pm

Location: 300 blk W Washington

Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female

Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a theft of a license plate. An investigation continues.

Jan. 16:

Fire Call, Traffic Accident

Time: 1:06am

Location: S 7th Av/W Penn St

Unit #1: 2009 Ford Escape driven by an unknown driver, owned by George Watson of Hoopeston

Unit #2: Parked 2015 trailer owned by Jesus Zarate of Hoopeston

Details: HPD, HFD and Arrow responded to a traffic accident at the above location. Unit #1 was traveling eastbound on west Penn St when it struck a legally parked trailer. Witness on scene advised they saw a male leave the area after the accident. One passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation continues.

Traffic Accident

Time: 3:15PM

Location: 300 blk of E Lincoln St

Unit 1: 2010 Ford F150 driven by Claude A Bridgman(34)(M)of Hoopeston

Unit 2: Parked 2007 Honda Accord owned by Jason Funk of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 was reversing out of the driveway by the residence. Unit 2 was parked on the North side of the roadway by that residence. While backing up, Unit 1 struck Unit 2 driver side with its passenger side bumper. Both vehicles are insured. No citations issued.

Jan. 17:

Nothing to Report

