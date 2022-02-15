Feb. 9:
Warrant Arrest (Ford County)
Time: 08:56 AM
Location: City of Hoopeston Parking Lot 301 W Main St Hoopeston
Arrestee: Tapia, Delia Guadalupe (F) (45) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time, the female was contacted by HPD concerning a different incident. After computer check was done, a warrant from Ford County for FTA for Driving on Suspension was located and served of the female. She posted the required bond and was released on a new court date for Ford County.
Feb. 10:
Driving while license suspended
Time: 3:32PM
Location: 100 blk of E Lincoln St
Arrested: Joseph D Hart(36)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were on a traffic stop. A computer search showed Mr. Hart to have a suspended license. Mr. Hart was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court notice.
Found Property
A wallet belonging to Robert Phillips was found at Marathon. Owner can claim at HPD.
Feb. 11:
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT (PD)
Time: 7:57 AM
Location: W Penn St/S 5th Ave Hoopeston
Unit 1: 2019 Blk Hyundai driven by Joseph J Donner (M) (23) of Melvin IL
Unit 2: 2021 Gray Jeep Pickup driven by Michael Gilbert (M) (52) of Danforth IL
Details: At the above time, HPD responded to report of a property damage accident on the south side of John Greer Grade Center on W Penn St between 2 units. No report of injuries at the time of the report. Unit 1 had to be towed from the scene by Knuth’s at owner’s request. No Tickets.
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Time: 8:18pm
Location: 500 S 6th Ave.
Arrested: Omar Gonzalez (M) (46) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of a passerby hearing a domestic in progress. HPD Officers made contact with the residents at the above location and they advised they had a physical altercation. After Officers finished their investigation Mr. Gonzalez was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville where he awaits arraignment.
Feb. 12:
Nothing to Report
Feb. 13:
Nothing to Report
Feb. 14:
Traffic Accident
Time: 5:36am
Location: E Seminary Ave. and N 6th St.
Unit 1: 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Driven by Olivia J LaBounty (F) (19) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 was travelling eastbound on E Seminary Ave she attempted to make a left-hand turn but slid on the snow / ice causing the vehicle to hit a Sparklight pole. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued.