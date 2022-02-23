Feb. 16:
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
Time: 11:40 AM
Location: 600 Block W Elm St Hoopeston
Complainant: 15-year-old Hoopeston Male
Arrestee: Cannon, Joseph C (M)(49) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was requested to respond to a report that the arrestee in his truck ran over a bicycle that was laying up in a yard in the 600 block. Arrestee was located, followed to HPD where he was issued Notice to Appear in the Hoopeston City Court. Suspect was released and old to appear April Court.
Trespassing (state)
Time: 10:53pm
Location: 300 blk W Elm St
Complainant: 54 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Jason Reyes (M) (34) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a suspicious person going into yards without permission. Mr. Reyes was located at an address he was previously trespassed from. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be process. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.
Feb. 17:
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Time: 08:24 AM
Location: 300 blk W Elm St
Complainant: 54-year-old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Jason Reyes (M) (34) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a suspicious person that was at the back door to the residence with a pry bar. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB Danville to await arraignment.
Feb. 18:
Nothing to report
Feb. 19:
Nothing to report
Feb. 20:
Nothing to report
Feb. 21:
Nothing to report
Feb. 22:
Nothing to report