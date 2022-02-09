Feb. 1
Trespassing to Real Property
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: 112 E Main Street
Complainant: 112 Wine & Coffee Shop
Arrested: Warner, Linsey M (F) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: The complainant contact HPD that the arrestee was in the business after being charges just days before for trespassing. Female was located and taken into custody, transported to HPD where she was processed and then later released on OR Bond and Vermilion Court house.
Feb. 2
Fire Call—Investigation Gasoline Leak
Time: 3:40 PM
Location: Rear Parking Area of First Financial Bank 323 E Main St
Detail: Report of a strong gas smell from the unit in the back by the ATM. Investigation proved to be the natural gas meter was covered by a massive snow drift causing a natural gas smell.
Feb. 3
Nothing to Report
Feb. 4
Traffic Accident (PD)
Time of Call: 1:35 PM
Date of Call: 2-3-2022
Location: City of Hoopeston: Water Building: 425 W Main St
Unit 1: 2019 Ford Truck City of Hoopeston, driver: Colin M Carswell (M) (27)
Unit 2: Parked 2021 Chevy Truck Owner: Richard Cappellano of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 was backing from the Water Department Garage Bay, Striking Unit 2 in the grill area. Both units insured, No Injuries, Unit 1 no damage, Unit 2 was driven away.
Feb. 5
Traffic Accident H22-0461
Time: 11:44am
Location: 700 block of W Orange St.
Unit 1: 2010 Chevrolet Equinox Driven by George Casillas (M) (53) of Watseka
Unit 2: 2007 Chevrolet Suburban Driven by Gary Fink (M) (43) of Hoopeston
Cited: Unit 1 George Casillas was cited for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Details: Driver of Unit 1 pulled out in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 hit Unit 1 in the driver’s side. George Casillas he driver of Unit 1 was cited and given a Vermilion County Court date.
Feb. 6
Fire Call
Time: 3:03am
Location: 4200 N Rd/1700 E Rd
Details: Hoopeston, Wellington, Rossville and East Lynn/Rankin fire departments along with HPD and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to the report of a structure fire. One patient was transported to the hospital. The fire is still under investigation.
Feb. 7
Fire Call
Time of Alarm: 08:01
Clear Time: 08:06
Location: Teasdale Latin Foods, 215 W Washington St, Bldg 131
Details: Activated water flow alarm reported by the monitoring company. HFD respond and reported that it was malfunctioning sensor in the alarm system. All units cleared.
Traffic Accident (Delayed entry)
Date and Time: February 6, 2022 12:24pm
Location: 600 blk E Thompson
Unit #1: 2020 Honda Civic driven by Logan Robinson (F) (19) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2004 Ford F250 driven by Jose Rodriquez (M) (67) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD responded to the report of a minor traffic accident. Unit #2 was pulling into a driveway when Unit #1 couldn’t stop on the ice and snow and struck Unit #2. No injuries were reported, no citations were issued and both units were able to drive away.