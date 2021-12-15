Dec. 7:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 8:

Fire Call

Time: 2:27am

Location: 500 S 6th Av

Details: HFD was called to the area for the report of a structure fire. HPD officers went on scene and found leaves on fire. Fire was extinguished.

Dec. 9:

Driving while License Revoked, Failure to Yield, Stop Sign Violation

Time: 07:25 AM

Location: 700 block S 4th Street,

Arrestee: Stables, Christopher J (M) (37) of Hoopeston

Details: Officer attempted to make a traffic stop, subject abruptly exited the vehicle and ran from the officer. It was discovered that the male was Revoked Drivers License. Subject was transported to HPD processed, and later released with a court date for Danville.

Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct (city)

Time: 7:47pm

Location: 300 blk E Seminary

Complainant: 64 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Ardani Garcia (28) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Mr. Garcia was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and court date.

Dec. 10:

THEFT

Time: 08:26

Location: 200 Blk S First Avenue

Details: HPD called to above location for a theft report. A lock was cut off the subject’s shed and items taken. HPD will continue to investigate.

Dec. 11:

Domestic Battery

Time: 3:06PM

Location: 300 E Seminary Ave

Complainant: 64 yr old Male of Hoopeston

Arrested: Joel A Garcia-Hernandez(28)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of domestic

Disturbance. Mr. Garcia-Hernandez was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.

Dec. 12:

Domestic Battery

Time: 2:47am

Location: 800 blk E Wyman

Complainant: 19 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Shane Deaton (21) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. Mr. Deaton was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.

Dec. 13:

Theft of mislaid property

Time: 3:00pm-4:00pm

Location: 101 W Main St. (Tedd’s)

Details: HPD Officers were called to the above location for a stolen cell phone report. No arrest has been made but the investigation continues.

Dec. 14:

Nothing to Report

