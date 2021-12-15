Dec. 7:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 8:
Fire Call
Time: 2:27am
Location: 500 S 6th Av
Details: HFD was called to the area for the report of a structure fire. HPD officers went on scene and found leaves on fire. Fire was extinguished.
Dec. 9:
Driving while License Revoked, Failure to Yield, Stop Sign Violation
Time: 07:25 AM
Location: 700 block S 4th Street,
Arrestee: Stables, Christopher J (M) (37) of Hoopeston
Details: Officer attempted to make a traffic stop, subject abruptly exited the vehicle and ran from the officer. It was discovered that the male was Revoked Drivers License. Subject was transported to HPD processed, and later released with a court date for Danville.
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct (city)
Time: 7:47pm
Location: 300 blk E Seminary
Complainant: 64 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Ardani Garcia (28) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Mr. Garcia was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and court date.
Dec. 10:
THEFT
Time: 08:26
Location: 200 Blk S First Avenue
Details: HPD called to above location for a theft report. A lock was cut off the subject’s shed and items taken. HPD will continue to investigate.
Dec. 11:
Domestic Battery
Time: 3:06PM
Location: 300 E Seminary Ave
Complainant: 64 yr old Male of Hoopeston
Arrested: Joel A Garcia-Hernandez(28)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of domestic
Disturbance. Mr. Garcia-Hernandez was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.
Dec. 12:
Domestic Battery
Time: 2:47am
Location: 800 blk E Wyman
Complainant: 19 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Shane Deaton (21) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. Mr. Deaton was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.
Dec. 13:
Theft of mislaid property
Time: 3:00pm-4:00pm
Location: 101 W Main St. (Tedd’s)
Details: HPD Officers were called to the above location for a stolen cell phone report. No arrest has been made but the investigation continues.
Dec. 14:
Nothing to Report