Dec. 30:
Violation of Bail Bond
Time: 6:22PM
Location: 800 blk of E Young Ave
Arrested: Moises A Torres(38)(M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers responded to the above location with Vermilion County Probation. Mr. Torres was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.
Jan. 1:
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Time: 09:45
Location: 800 Blk. E. Maple Street
Arrested: Sarah E. Garrison 38 year old (F) (W) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was dispatched to above address ref a domestic. Female was arrested for domestic battery. She was processed at HPD and transported to the PSB to be seen by a Judge.
Jan. 2:
Wanted on Warrant 21CM566 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 4:38pm
Location: 300 E Main St. in Alley
Arrested: Blake M. Meehan (M) (21) of Hoopeston
Details: Officers observed Mr. Meehan walking in the above area. Mr. Meehan is known to have a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Meehan was found with possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Meehan was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in lieu of bond.
Burglary, Criminal Trespass to State Supported Property(Delayed Entry)
Date and Time: 01/02/2022 at 11:15am
Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave
Arrested: Julie R Stevens(39)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched for a burglary. Ms. Stevens was located and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court notice to appear.
Jan. 3:
Fire Call
Time: 11:51pm
Location: 500 blk S 6th Av
Details: Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a tree on fire at the football field. Fire was extinguished.