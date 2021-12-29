Dec. 22:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 23:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 24:
Leaving the Scene of a property damage accident, No proof of insurance, (DUI)
Time: 2:38pm
Location: 700 block of S 1st Ave
Arrested: Marvin N Crawford (M) (28) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers were called to the report of a hit and run in the above area. Officers went to the above area and found a car matching the description of the car that took off after striking 3 cars with severe front-end damage. Mr. Crawford was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released after posting bond and receiving traffic tickets.
Dec. 25:
Items Found
Keys were turned in they were found on the corner of S 4th St and E Elm St. Owner may come to the station to identify them.
Dec. 26:
Driving while license suspended
Time: 10:23PM
Location: E Orange St/S 6th Ave
Arrested: Jessica Wilson(39)(F)of Attica Indiana
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Ms. Wilson to have a suspended license through Indiana. Ms. Wilson was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Notice.
Fire Call
Time: 4:52PM
Location: 400 blk S Dixie Hwy
Details: Hoopeston, Rossville and Wellington Fire Departments along with HPD were called to the above location for building on fire. Fire was extinguished and cause of fire is still under investigation.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 9:22pm
Location: 600 blk E McCracken
Complainant: 34 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD officers responded in reference to the report of an unknown subject breaking the complainant’s door. An investigation continues.
Dec. 27:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 28:
Nothing to Report