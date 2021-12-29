Dec. 22:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 23:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 24:

Leaving the Scene of a property damage accident, No proof of insurance, (DUI)

Time: 2:38pm

Location: 700 block of S 1st Ave

Arrested: Marvin N Crawford (M) (28) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers were called to the report of a hit and run in the above area. Officers went to the above area and found a car matching the description of the car that took off after striking 3 cars with severe front-end damage. Mr. Crawford was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released after posting bond and receiving traffic tickets.

Dec. 25:

Items Found

Keys were turned in they were found on the corner of S 4th St and E Elm St. Owner may come to the station to identify them.

Dec. 26:

Driving while license suspended

Time: 10:23PM

Location: E Orange St/S 6th Ave

Arrested: Jessica Wilson(39)(F)of Attica Indiana

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Ms. Wilson to have a suspended license through Indiana. Ms. Wilson was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Notice.

Fire Call

Time: 4:52PM

Location: 400 blk S Dixie Hwy

Details: Hoopeston, Rossville and Wellington Fire Departments along with HPD were called to the above location for building on fire. Fire was extinguished and cause of fire is still under investigation.

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 9:22pm

Location: 600 blk E McCracken

Complainant: 34 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD officers responded in reference to the report of an unknown subject breaking the complainant’s door. An investigation continues.

Dec. 27:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 28:

Nothing to Report

