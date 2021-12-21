Dec. 15:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 16:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 17:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 18:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 19:
Driving while license suspended
Time: 3:21PM
Location: E Lincoln/Euclid Ave
Arrested: Tiffany J Dale(40)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed that Ms. Dale had a suspended licenses. Ms Dale was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Notice to appear.
Dec. 20:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 11:00am
Location: 301 W Main St (Hoopeston Police Department)
Arrested: Amy L Warner(42)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: Ms. Warner came to HPD to turn herself in. A computer search showed she did have a warrant through Vermilion County. Ms. Warner was arrested and processed and posted bond. Was released with a new court date.
Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon)
Time: 7:23pm
Location: 300 Block of S 2nd Ave
Arrested: Brenda Colunga (F) (46) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of an altercation and a possible stabbing. Upon arrival Officers observed a person with a stab wound. Ms. Colunga was transported to HPD where she was processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville.