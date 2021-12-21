Dec. 15:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 16:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 17:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 18:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 19:

Driving while license suspended

Time: 3:21PM

Location: E Lincoln/Euclid Ave

Arrested: Tiffany J Dale(40)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed that Ms. Dale had a suspended licenses. Ms Dale was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Notice to appear.

Dec. 20:

Warrant Arrest

Time: 11:00am

Location: 301 W Main St (Hoopeston Police Department)

Arrested: Amy L Warner(42)(F) of Hoopeston

Details: Ms. Warner came to HPD to turn herself in. A computer search showed she did have a warrant through Vermilion County. Ms. Warner was arrested and processed and posted bond. Was released with a new court date.

Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon)

Time: 7:23pm

Location: 300 Block of S 2nd Ave

Arrested: Brenda Colunga (F) (46) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of an altercation and a possible stabbing. Upon arrival Officers observed a person with a stab wound. Ms. Colunga was transported to HPD where she was processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville.

