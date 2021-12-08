Dec. 1:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 2:

Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Time: 3:23PM

Location: E Seminary Ave/Front St

Arrested: Priyadarshi Purnendu(M)(34) of Champaign

Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop conducted a vehicle search finding Mr. Purnendu in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Purnedu was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.

Warrant Arrest (20CF101 FTA No Bond)

Time: 9:04pm

Location: 300 block of E Penn St.

Arrested: Titus T. Barber (M)(48) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers made contact with Mr. Barber who they knew to have a warrant threw Vermilion County for Failure to Appear. The warrant was confirmed and he was transported to HPD where he was processed and. later transported to the Public Safety Building.

Dec. 3:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 4:

Nothing to Report

Dec. 5:

Aggravated Domestic Battery, Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Battery

Time: 1:36am

Location: 200 blk W Maple

Complainant: 35 year old female

Arrested: Thomas Johnson (37) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a domestic situation. Mr. Johnson was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Dec. 6:

Theft Under and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Time: 4:26pm

Location: 400 block of E Main St.

Arrested: Joseph D. Hart (M) (36) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers were dispatched to the above location for a male subject that had taken a Flower Pot. Officers observed Mr. Hart who matched the description of the male that had taken the Flower Pot. When officers located Mr. Hart, he was found with possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Hart was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with a Notice to Appear in Vermilion County Court.

Dec. 7:

Nothing to Report

