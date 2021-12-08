Dec. 1:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 2:
Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 3:23PM
Location: E Seminary Ave/Front St
Arrested: Priyadarshi Purnendu(M)(34) of Champaign
Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop conducted a vehicle search finding Mr. Purnendu in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Purnedu was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.
Warrant Arrest (20CF101 FTA No Bond)
Time: 9:04pm
Location: 300 block of E Penn St.
Arrested: Titus T. Barber (M)(48) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers made contact with Mr. Barber who they knew to have a warrant threw Vermilion County for Failure to Appear. The warrant was confirmed and he was transported to HPD where he was processed and. later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Dec. 3:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 4:
Nothing to Report
Dec. 5:
Aggravated Domestic Battery, Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Battery
Time: 1:36am
Location: 200 blk W Maple
Complainant: 35 year old female
Arrested: Thomas Johnson (37) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a domestic situation. Mr. Johnson was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Dec. 6:
Theft Under and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 4:26pm
Location: 400 block of E Main St.
Arrested: Joseph D. Hart (M) (36) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers were dispatched to the above location for a male subject that had taken a Flower Pot. Officers observed Mr. Hart who matched the description of the male that had taken the Flower Pot. When officers located Mr. Hart, he was found with possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Hart was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with a Notice to Appear in Vermilion County Court.
Dec. 7:
Nothing to Report